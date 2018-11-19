High-tech device can help police track you -- without a warrant

ORLANDO, Fla. - It sounds like something out of a James Bond movie.
Orlando police have a device that can launch a GPS-enabled dart from its tactical vehicles. It tracks your movement if you try and leave a traffic stop.
Here's the catch: These darts can legally track your movement -- without your knowledge -- no warrant required.
Follow WFTV Channel 9 on Facebook and Twitter
9 Investigates reporter Karla Ray dug into how often this technology is used and why some people are saying it’s a new tool for police profiling.
Watch this story Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.
>> Click here to contact investigative reporter Karla Ray
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}