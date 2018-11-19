  • High-tech device can help police track you -- without a warrant

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It sounds like something out of a James Bond movie.

    Orlando police have a device that can launch a GPS-enabled dart from its tactical vehicles. It tracks your movement if you try and leave a traffic stop.

    Here's the catch: These darts can legally track your movement -- without your knowledge -- no warrant required.

    Follow WFTV Channel 9 on Facebook and Twitter

    9 Investigates reporter Karla Ray dug into how often this technology is used and why some people are saying it’s a new tool for police profiling. 

    Watch this story Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

    >> Click here to contact investigative reporter Karla Ray

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories