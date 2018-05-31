0 Lake County Sheriff's Office investigates Armor Correctional following inmate's death

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office has launched a review into the company that provides medical services at the county jail following the death of an inmate.

Jimmy Anglin, 43, died in his jail cell in February after his withdrawal from heroin, investigators said.

“He was the only family I had -- me and him. I raised him,” said Anglin’s mother, Pia Sacchetta.

Anglin was arrested for possession. Records obtained by 9 Investigates showed that, less than 24 hours after being booked into the jail, he began vomiting in his cell.

Anglin told a guard that he “took a lot of heroin,” and when the guard notified the nurse over the radio, the nurse said she would see Anglin in the morning, since he had missed the medication pass earlier in the evening, according to records obtained by 9 Investigates.

Records showed the nurse came later, after Anglin had a seizure.

Emergency medical services workers gave him Narcan on the way to the hospital, officials said.

“Jimmy died in that jail. Jimmy died in the Lake County Jail and their efforts, her efforts, the nurse's efforts, is what I question,” Sacchetta said.

The Sheriff’s Office contracts its inmate services to Amor Correctional Health Services.

Channel 9 investigative reporter Karla Ray reported on dozens of lawsuits against Armor Correctional more than a year ago, amid questions about the death Charles Jones, a Brevard County inmate under the same company's care.

Armor Correctional is blamed for poor health care of inmates in dozens of court records across the country, including in New York, where the attorney general exposed five inmate deaths due to lack of care, records showed.

A spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office told 9 Investigates that, because of the death, it has that requested Armor Correctional implement detox protocols that will enable them to more closely monitor inmates. The Sheriff’s Office will also review whether Armor Correctional staff provided the quality of care called for in the company's contract.

Armor Correctional said in a statement, “Armor is dedicated to providing quality patient care. Our caregivers closely review each case; however, out of respect for our patients and caregivers, and in accordance with applicable privacy laws, we do not comment on patient matters.”

