0 Action 9 exposes new home-sharing hustle

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Action 9 has exposed a new home-sharing hustle, that could burn property owners and vacation renters.

A Daytona Beach home became a popular Airbnb rental, but the people collecting the cash didn't really own it.

Just a block from the ocean, the Daytona Beach house became a tourist magnet. It was offered as a vacation rental on Airbnb by Ava Leach Magee. But the property's real owner claimed the home was never theirs to rent out.

“I've been in business 38 years. I have never had something like this happen,” said property manager Mary Lynn Hastings.

Hastings runs the real estate agency hired by the home's owner to find a renter and take care of the property.

Ava Magee and her husband, Dr. James Magee, signed a one-year lease. But within weeks of the signing, Hastings thought something wasn’t right.

“Alarm bells going off?” asked consumer investigator Todd Ulrich.

“Yes, oh yes,” replied Hastings.

She found strangers in the house renting for a weekend. Then Hastings discovered Airbnb ads and reviews, so she tried to confront the Magees.

“They changed the locks and basically won't even answer my phone calls. And she tried to have us arrested for trespassing,” said Hastings.

The contract the Magees signed doesn't allow subleases. And another big problem is that in that neighborhood, any lease must be for three months or more.

“How are you going to get them out?” asked Ulrich.

“That's a very good question. That's why I'm talking to you,” said Hastings.

Action 9 found Dr. Magee has a dental practice in Orlando. He never responded when Ulrich tried to get in touch with him there.

His wife, Ava Leach Magee, owns a home in Deland. A woman inside answered when Ulrich knocked on the door.

“Ava?” asked Ulrich.

“Who is this?” asked the person.

“This is the address you list for your business, Leach Rentals,” said Ulrich. “She doesn't live here?”

“No,” replied the person from inside the home.

Ava Magee never got back to Ulrich.

Ulrich reached Airbnb's corporate office. The company investigated the case and told Ulrich, hosts must certify they comply with local rules.

That same week the ads on Airbnb were taken down, eliminating a risk to the home and the neighborhood.

“I got strange people in there, no background checks,” said Hastings.

If a fake renter takes over a property, eviction can take weeks if not months. Shutting off the online rental ads is a first step halting the activity.

Based on this couples advertised rates they could have been clearing a couple thousand dollars a month.

Airbnb statement:

We want to do everything we can to help our community members be good neighbors in the places they too call home. When hosts register on Airbnb, they certify that they will comply with local rules before they list their space, and we also encourage renters to talk openly and honestly with their landlords before hosting. We remain committed to supporting quality of life and economic growth in Daytona Beach and Volusia County.

