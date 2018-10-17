0 Action 9 investigates extended auto warranty pitfalls

ORLANDO, Fla, - A Deltona man paid nearly $2,000 for an extended auto warranty but claims it didn't deliver when he needed it the most.

He contacted Action 9, claiming the warranty stuck him with a huge repair bill. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich got answers from a warranty company that has many complaints.

“There it is, Todd, bigger than life,” Doug MacDonald said as he showed Ulrich his car engine. McDonald felt double-crossed by an extended warranty company after the transmission in his 2016 Chrysler van failed.

“I had it in drive, the engine was going but I wasn't going anywhere,” MacDonald said.

He thought his Delta Auto Protect extended warranty covered repairs. But he paid an $1,800 premium since his mileage was too high for the manufacturer's warranty.

A Chrysler dealership checked his van and then reviewed his warranty, which included the transmission.

“What did the dealership say?” Ulrich asked.

“You're covered, Mr. MacDonald. It would be paid in full,” MacDonald said.

But MacDonald said Delta Auto didn't respond to the dealership right away.

“They were never able to get through to them on the phone or by email,” MacDonald said.

He paid the $2,300 repair because he needed transportation. But MacDonald is still determined to make Delta Auto pay someday.

“I'm entitled to the money,” MacDonald said.

“You've proven your case?” Ulrich asked.

“I think so,” MacDonald replied.

Delta Auto Protect is based in Philadelphia. Ulrich contacted the Better Business Bureau there.

A BBB representative said they are reviewing the company's 278 complaints and that many involve consumers not getting the warranty coverage they paid for.

“Delta Auto Protect has been on our radar and we’re looking at all the complaints we’ve received,” said Kelsey Coleman, with the BBB.

Delta Auto said it rejected MacDonald’s claim because his policy didn't cover all transmission parts, and which is in the contract.

There are no extended warranties in MacDonald’s future. “I don't think I'd ever get one again.”

Delta Auto Protect says its contract fully discloses coverage and it has thousands of satisfied customers.

MacDonald also sent a complaint to Florida's Department of Financial Services, which regulates warranty companies.

