‘It’s a mess:’ Eustis’ downtown development push falls apart again

EUSTIS, Fla. — Eustis’ hopes of developing three empty blocks in the middle of its downtown district hit a wall this month after city leaders decided to find a new development partner.

As of June, hopes had been soaring after engineers released their proposal for the former hospital site that included parking, stores, restaurants and townhomes.

However, commissioners grew uncomfortable with the turnover inside the developers’ ranks. Some said they also had concerns about the consultant hired by Eustis’ city manager who has helped usher the project along.

They decided to seek out a new partner – and a new set of plans.

“It’s a mess,” one commissioner flatly told WFTV Wednesday as they expressed frustration with some of their other commissioners.

Part of the problem, according to conversations with multiple commissioners, is that each has their own idea of what the perfect project looks like, and some commissioners aren’t willing to give the competing proposals from other developers as much attention.

Leaders are under pressure to “get it right,” sensing the city is falling further behind Mt. Dora as it races to become the preferred destination in Lake County for both residents and tourists.

They also know there will never be another chance to develop as much property at once.

One commissioner said they expected to launch their next effort quickly, since other companies had already been in the mix. The city’s consultant said he believed they’d get new bids within 90 days.

Commissioners expect the downtown development plan to be a major discussion item during their August 7 meeting.

