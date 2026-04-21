NASA’s new spacesuits may not be ready in time for 2028 moon landing

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA’s plan to use new space suits for a scheduled moon landing in 2028 could be in jeopardy.

That’s according to a new report issued on Monday by the agency’s Office of Inspector General.

The report said it usually takes a full nine years to develop a new space suit design.

Axiom Space didn’t get the contract from NASA until 2022.

The suits used for space walks on the International Space Station were designed more than 50 years ago.

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