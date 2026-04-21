OIC Inspired opens on-site pharmacy and men’s health clinic

ORLANDO, Fla. — An OIC Inspired nonprofit health provider in Orlando is expanding its services with a new on-site pharmacy, laboratory and men’s health clinic aimed at making care easier to access for thousands of Central Florida patients.

The organization will celebrate the grand opening of the expanded facility Thursday at its location on North Mills Avenue.

OIC Inspired said the new services will allow patients to receive testing, treatment and prescriptions in one place instead of traveling to multiple providers or pharmacies. The nonprofit said it serves about 5,000 to 6,000 patients each year.

The expansion includes the launch of OIC Inspired Pharmacy, OIC Inspired Laboratory and HiS Health Center, a clinic focused on men’s preventive care.

The nonprofit also offers HIV and STI testing to the broader community, including people who are not current patients.

Dr. Federico Hinestrosa, associate medical director at OIC Inspired, said bringing services together can help reduce the number of patients who do not complete treatment after testing.

Research cited by the organization shows that when testing and treatment happen at separate locations, some patients do not return for results or follow-up care.

The men’s health clinic was created to address preventive care gaps, as many men delay routine checkups and screenings.

OIC Inspired said the expanded center is part of a broader effort to improve access to coordinated health care across Central Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group