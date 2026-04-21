Florida smokers see around $2,500 a year go up in smoke

ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians still spend millions of dollars on cigarettes each year, even as smoking declines.

A new analysis from the group iSelect shows that the average Florida smoker spends nearly $2,500 a year on cigarettes.

With more than 2.5 million smokers living in Florida, that comes out to be more than $705 million a year.

The data also shows that Florida has the third-largest decline in smoking nationwide, at 1.6%.

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