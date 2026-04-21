ORLANDO, Fla. — A “Red Flag Warning” will be in place on Tuesday for most of Central Florida due to a high fire threat.

Humidity will remain very low, and the wind gusts will be around 20 to 30 mph Tuesday afternoon.

The conditions create an elevated risk that any fire could rapidly spread and become out of control.

Dry and windy Tuesday raises fire threat in Central Florida

Our area will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Due to the fire concerns, no outdoor burning should take place by anyone.

Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow won’t be as gusty, and humidity levels will climb a tad. This change should be enough to lower the red flag warning for Wednesday.

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