Sonic booms expected during SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch from Florida

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a rocket that will make an extra boom for people in Central Florida.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket next week.

The 85-minute launch window will open at 10:21 a.m. on Monday, April 27.

The rocket will take off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX is planning to land the rocket’s boosters after the launch, but it will not be miles out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Crew are planning to land two of the Falcon Heavy’s boosters on the ground at the SpaceX landing zones at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Due to the rocket boosters’ landing on Florida’s Space Coast, sonic booms will be head at and around Central Florida.

The odds of hearing the sonic booms depend on several factors, including weather conditions and how close you are to the Space Coast.

SpaceX said the launch will be in support of the ViaSat-3 F3 mission.

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