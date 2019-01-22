0 Action 9 investigates popular power billing program

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary customer claims Duke Energy's budget billing program charged her thousands for power her family didn't use.

She turned to Action 9. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich found out how it happened and what you need to know about budget billing.

Summer power bills can soar. That's why utility budget billing, which allows a lower average payment year-round, can ease the pain.

“And we didn't have to adjust payment every month, so it was just a convenience for us,” said Sheila Kramer. According to Kramer and her husband, they started using Duke Energy's budget billing three years ago.

For a larger home, they paid $389 every month. When the Kramers moved, something they never expected was triggered.

“In fact, you're entitled to a refund because there is a balance on your account,” Kramer said she was told by Duke Energy.

They were getting a $4,000 refund.

“We couldn't understand where that came from,” Kramer said.

As it turned out, the couple overpaid their power bill by $100 a month over a three-year period. They had a paperless account. That’s why, they claim, they didn't see a growing surplus.

The Kramers blame Duke for not adjusting their payment a long time ago.

“That makes me think the program really needs to be looked at,” Kramer said.

Budget billing is popular and helps customers keep a monthly budget. But it can pack painful surprises.

Norma Haygood was paying $180 a month. Then, she felt slammed by last month's $286 bill.

“I was upset so I asked them, ‘Please take me off,” Haygood said.

Action 9 asked Duke Energy to review both cases. The utility said the Kramers were not on budget billing and must have set up their own auto pay account.

Duke Energy claims Haygood had switched to fixed billing.

Duke says budget billing amounts are constantly reviewed.

“Every three months, we go back and look at your energy use for an entire 12 months and if there's a $5 or 10 percent difference, we adjust it,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Ana Gibbs.

The Kramers remain convinced that Duke made a billing error.

“They had a lot of your money,” Ulrich said.

“For a very long time, they did,” Kramer replied.

Duke Energy has switched Norma Haygood back to traditional budget billing and a lower average payment.

Budget billing can be a good option, but customers should track their adjusted amount to actual usage each month to avoid a big surprise bill later.

Duke Energy additional response:

Duke Energy encourages customers to review their bills each month. There's more to your electric bill than the amount due. We include details about usage, meter readings and more, all to provide insights about a household's monthly consumption and opportunities for saving energy and money.



To help better understand what's on your bill, Duke Energy created an interactive bill: https://www.duke-energy.com/home/billing/reading-your-bill

Additionally, Duke Energy offers a variety of programs to help customers manage their electric bill. Budget billing gives customers the option of levelized monthly payments. If you have questions about your bill or would like to sign up for a program, here are some helpful websites and phones numbers:

