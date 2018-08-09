0 Action 9: The surprising reason behind hurricane shutter delays and price hikes

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Brevard County family faces the height of hurricane season without the shutters they ordered. They claim a big home improvement store raised prices by nearly 50% after they signed the contract, and then it canceled the whole deal.

Action 9's Todd Ulrich got results and found out why anyone ordering hurricane shutters now faces big price hikes and delays.

“It snapped and took out their windows over there,” said Bill Miller.

Hurricane Irma pounded his neighborhood and he saw a tree crash into a home right next door.

“That was enough for me to decide we weren't going through another storm without hurricane shutters,” said Miller.

Four months ago, Miller and his wife signed a Home Depot contract to install shutters on every window. The contracted price was $6,700. They paid a $1,600 deposit and the installation was scheduled for July.

But 30 days after signing the contract, he got a notice from Home Depot.

“That there was a price increase to 47%, and they could not honor the contracted price we were quoted,” said Miller.

The Millers complained and say Home Depot cut the increase to 23%. They protested again, and then the company canceled the contract.

“I was dismayed. I was shocked. I couldn't understand why it was canceled,” said Miller.

The couple contacted Action 9. Todd Ulrich found it's not just Home Depot hitting speed bumps with hurricane shutters.

Homeowners across Florida ordering shutters now could face delays and price hikes. That can be blamed on demand and tariffs.

There is pent-up shutter demand after two hurricanes in two years. And now there is President Trump's aluminum tariffs--10% on Chinese imports.

According to a major aluminum supplier in Florida, that tariff increases hurricane shutter prices 10 to 25 percent. And it’s triggered shortages, so customers could be waiting four to six months.

“I think it means inflation all the way around,” said Miller.

Ulrich contacted Home Depot’s corporate office. A week later the company said a mistake was made, and it is now honoring the Millers’ contract.

“So no, I didn't think it was fair,” said Miller.

Home Depot blamed high demand, a labor shortage and the aluminum tariffs for driving up hurricane shutter prices, and triggering big delays.

Home Depot response:

We apologize to the Millers for the confusion on the price of this project. We always want to communicate our pricing clearly and appreciate the opportunity to make this right.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.