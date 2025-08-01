DeSantis to speak with Florida law enforcement leaders in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Orlando on Friday.

The governor is set to speak at Florida Highway Patrol Headquarters at 10 a.m.

Several key state officials will attend the press conference, including Attorney General James Uthmeier, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, and Wilton Simpson from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Dave Kerner, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and Colonel Gary Howze II, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol, will also attend the event.

Additionally, Larry Keefe, Executive Director of the Florida State Board of Immigration Enforcement, is scheduled to attend.

The gathering of these high-profile officials suggests that significant announcements or discussions may take place, although the specific topics have not been disclosed.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

