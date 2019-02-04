  • Action 9: Woman says service dog fails to protect her epileptic son

    By: Sarah Wilson

    A local mom bought a specially trained service dog to protect her son who suffers epileptic seizures. But after paying $13,000 she claims the trainer failed to provide a dog to keep her son safe.

    Now, she turned to Action 9's Todd Ulrich for answers.

