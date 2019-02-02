  • BREAKING NEWS:‘Security breach' causes ground stop at Orlando International Airport, officials say

    By: Johny Fernandez , James Tutten

    Updated:
      ORLANDO, Fla. -
    • 11:23 A.M. UPDATE:

    Lines are weapped around the OIA secerity area and into the food court.

    Airline workers have advised that all have been grounded and there is delays. 

    • 11:15 A.M. UPDATE:

    WFTV report Johny Fernandez is seeing wiat times up to 80 minutes for gate 70-129.

    • 11:05 A.M. UPDATE:

    Travelers at Orlando International Airport were delayed Saturday due to an incident near a TSA security checkpoint.

    Everything is at a standstill in Terminal A as an airline worker said all gates form 70-129 have been grounded due to the breach in security.

    An incident caused bystanders to scatter and some travelers went through security lines without being searched, according to the airline worker.

    Travelers are now being asked to return to security to be rescreened.

    The Federal Aviation Administration’s website said the incident at OIA is causing travelers to experience delays and fights are being affected.

