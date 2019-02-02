BREAKING NEWS:‘Security breach' causes ground stop at Orlando International Airport, officials say

- ORLANDO, Fla. -
- 11:23 A.M. UPDATE:
Lines are wrapped around the OIA security area and into the food court.
Airline workers have advised that all flights have been grounded and there are delays.
Line is currently wrapped around security area & into the food court. Passengers telling me they’re worried about their flights. Airport workers have advised passengers all flights have been grounded & there’s delays. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/3MYK1tYBGZ— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) February 2, 2019
- 11:15 A.M. UPDATE:
WFTV reporter Johny Fernandez is seeing wait times up to 80 minutes for gates 70-129.
Current wait time at @MCO gates 70-129 is 80-4 minutes. pic.twitter.com/W1ljEuPBu8— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) February 2, 2019
- 11:05 A.M. UPDATE:
Travelers at Orlando International Airport were delayed Saturday due to an incident near a TSA security checkpoint.
Everything is at a standstill in Terminal A as an airline worker said all gates form 70-129 have been grounded due to the breach in security.
An incident caused bystanders to scatter and some travelers went through security lines without being searched, according to the airline worker.
Travelers are now being asked to return to security to be rescreened.
The Federal Aviation Administration’s website said the incident at OIA is causing travelers to experience delays and fights are being affected.
Current view of the entrance to terminal A security checkpoint. Passengers not being allowed in area. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/brmSX6MbSA— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) February 2, 2019
