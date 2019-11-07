Costly rides: Customers say towing company collected insurance money, didn't fix their cars

Action 9 investigates a local tow truck company that customers claim took them for costly rides.
They say it towed their vehicles from accident scenes and collected insurance money but never repaired their cars.
Related Headlines
Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich uncovered a dozen drivers who lost their vehicles for months. He confronted company managers and asked why regulators ignored customers' pleas for help.
Watch this story Thursday at 5 p.m. on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}