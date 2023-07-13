Action 9 investigates investing in cryptocurrency

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local man is accused of convincing people to invest in cryptocurrency, promising big returns.

But investors say he took them for a ride.

Action 9′s Jeff Deal investigates this Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5.

Read: SEC sues crypto platform Coinbase for failing to register with regulators

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Cryptocurrency: What you need to know (NCD)

©2023 Cox Media Group