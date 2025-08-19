Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Florida using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.

#10. State College of Florida Collegiate School - Bradenton

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Manatee County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 485 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Young Women's Preparatory Academy

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 313 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Spanish River Community High School

- School grades: PK, 6-12

- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 2,742 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Mast Academy

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 1,548 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. iPrep Academy

- School grades: PK, K-12

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 824 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Florida State University School

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 1,871 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 1,453 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Enrollment: 1,333 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Pine View School

- School grades: 2-12

- Location: Sarasota County Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 1,674 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Rising Leaders Academy

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Bay District Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 335 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+