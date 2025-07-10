Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Tallahassee metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Tallahassee School of Math & Science
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 589 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#9. Crossroad Academy
- School grades: PK, K-12
- Location: Gadsden County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 536 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#8. Raa Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 871 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#7. Wakulla Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Wakulla County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 505 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#6. Swift Creek Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 781 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. School of Arts and Sciences at The Centre
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 448 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. William J. Montford III Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 934 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#3. The School of Arts & Sciences
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 462 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#2. Deerlake Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 879 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Florida State University School
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 1,871 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+