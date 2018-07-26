  • Arizona trooper in training killed, another hurt in shooting

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    AVONDALE, Ariz. -

    An Arizona trooper was shot and killed and a second was wounded Wednesday night in Avondale, KNXV in Phoenix reported early Thursday.

    Here are the latest updates:

    Update 6:55 a.m. EDT July 26: According to KNXV, the Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a “vehicle behaving erratically on Interstate 10.” They confronted the suspect, who grabbed one trooper’s gun and opened fire, authorities said.

    One trooper died, while the second, who was shot in the shoulder, was injured, the DPS said.

    KNXV’s Megan Thompson tweeted that the slain trooper “had just graduated from the academy about 2 months ago” and “was finishing up his field training.”

    >> Read more trending news

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories