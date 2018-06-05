  • Fashion designer Kate Spade dies: report

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Fashion designer Kate Spade  has been found dead in New York, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

