Lebanon, Oregon school on lockdown; police searching for suspect with a gun

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Lebanon Police confirm that Lebanon High School in Oregon is currently on lockdown due to reports of a shooter nearby.

    KATU reports police are searching for a suspect with a gun, but police said no shooting has occurred.

    All schools in Lebanon Community Schools are affected, according to the district website.

    KGW reports that the high school is on lockdown, while the other schools in a lockout. 

    In a lockdown, no one is allowed in or out of a school. During a lockout situation, people are not allowed to enter the school. 

    Lebanon Fire tweeted that several streets are shut down.

    Lebanon is located between Eugene and Albany, Oregon.

    This is a breaking news story. Return for updates.

     

