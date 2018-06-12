North Korea summit: Trump, Kim Jong Un sign 'comprehensive' document

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a “comprehensive” document after a working lunch meeting during their historic summit in Singapore, Trump said Tuesday.
Trump said he would unveil more details at a 2:30 p.m. SGT (2:30 a.m. EDT) press conference.
Here are the latest updates:
Update 2:06 a.m. EDT June 12: Trump has not yet specified what the document says but told reporters that “both sides are going to be impressed with the result.”
He added that the two have formed “a very special bond” and said he would be willing to invite Kim to the White House.
“Absolutely, I would,” Trump said.
Kim said: “The world will see a major change.”
