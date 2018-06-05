Special counsel asks judge to revoke Paul Manafort's house arrest for witness tampering, reports say

Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort of tampering with witnesses while on house arrest in connection with the Russia probe.
Big development: via @kpolantz: Manafort, special counsel team alleges, was "attempting to tamper with potential witnesses while on pretrial release and, accordingly, has violated the conditions of his release." Now they want changes to house arrest and could send him to jail— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 5, 2018
According to a filing with Washington D.C. District Court Monday night, Mueller is asking a judge to revoke Manafort’s house arrest status and send him to jail.
The filing states that the special counsel’s team has “probable cause to believe that Manfort has violated 18 U.S.C. §1512(b)(1) by attempting to tamper with potential witnesses while on pretrial release and, accordingly, has violated the conditions of his release.”
Mueller also requested that the court “revoke or revise” the conditions of Manfort’s release while awaiting trial, which could mean the former Trump campaign manager could go to jail.
