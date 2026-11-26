WASHINGTON — Chinese consumer rights advocate Wang Hai has spent three decades exposing counterfeit goods and seeking compensation for buyers. In recent weeks, he left China fearing he was a target of the authorities, but now he is stranded in South Korea with his family, facing possible deportation home.

Wang, a well-known campaigner against counterfeit goods, said China invalidated his passport and South Korean authorities rejected his asylum. The United States also revoked his tourist visa, narrowing his options for leaving South Korea and deepening his fears of being sent back to China.

Chinese authorities launched a campaign against organized crime in July, saying they would target “malicious compensation claims.” Since then, authorities have arrested at least 100 people for allegedly extorting businesses through anti-counterfeiting work or consumer compensation claims, according to official statements reviewed by The Associated Press.

Wang said the arrests made him fear he could be next, prompting him to leave a country where official Chinese media had once praised him for his role as anti-counterfeiting activist.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told The Associated Press it was not aware of Wang’s case. The Ministry of Public Security did not respond to a request for comment.

The quagmire in which Wang, 53, and his family have found themselves has drawn concerns from rights advocates over China’s efforts to target critics abroad and the narrowing options for people seeking refuge in the U.S.

“The Chinese government’s practice of transnational repression is well documented, including in South Korea,” said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch, based in Washington, and “there is no doubt that the Trump administration has created a far more hostile environment for immigrants, and even visitors.”

Wang spoke to AP from South Korea about his situation.

The activist fears he will end up in jail if deported to China

The activist said that he arrived in South Korea in late September with his wife, 8-year-old daughter and infant son.

Wang said he believed Chinese authorities were targeting him and that dozens of his staff members were arrested and questioned. Some remain in detention, he said. One staffer had his passport revoked while traveling from Thailand to Singapore last month, according to him.

“The very same job has suddenly morphed from being praised into something associated with organized crime — it’s absolutely surreal," said Wang.

Asked what he is afraid of if he is sent to China, Wang didn’t hesitate: “I would definitely spend the rest of my life behind bars.”

A notice reviewed by AP showed South Korean immigration authorities rejected Wang's and his family's applications for refugee status. AP also reviewed the U.S. Embassy email that revoked his visa, in which U.S. authorities told Wang that new information made him inadmissible to the U.S. or ineligible for a U.S. visa but did not provide specific details.

The U.S. State Department didn't immediately respond to the request for comment.

He was once praised as a ‘woodpecker’ rooting out fraud

Wang became a household name in China in the 1990s for exposing counterfeit goods, an increasingly widespread problem as the country’s market economy expanded rapidly and consumer protection oversight lagged.

In 1998, Wang joined a roundtable discussion with then-U.S. President Bill Clinton during his visit to Shanghai. Wang told Clinton he had been viewed as “immoral” at home, according to a White House transcript.

Chinese state media, however, largely portrayed him favorably, calling him “China’s No. 1 anti-counterfeiting activist.” Professional consumer advocates were compared to “woodpeckers,” rooting out problems in the marketplace.

Wang ran a rights-protection company in Beijing for about 30 years and a testing laboratory supporting anti-counterfeiting work for more than 20 years. He said both were forced to close after many of his staff, including three lawyers, were arrested in September.

The closure of his offices came after China launched its campaign against organized crime. Authorities said some people were using consumer complaints, lawsuits or threats of exposure to extort money from businesses through what officials called “malicious compensation claims.”

Some lawyers say consumer rights advocates play a positive role by exposing illegal practices, pressing businesses to address problems and helping authorities enforce regulations.

“The fact that some individuals engage in these activities as a profession or as a source of income does not invalidate the legitimacy of such social oversight itself,” said Zhang Yansheng, a Beijing-based lawyer.

After fleeing China, Wang seeks a new home with freedom

Wang’s consumer advocacy began more than three decades ago, when he suspected two pairs of Sony headphones he bought at a Beijing department store were counterfeit. He bought the remaining 10 pairs and secured compensation of twice the purchase price. It was widely celebrated on Chinese state media as a pioneering case of consumer activism.

He went on to run his own company and testing lab, helping consumers seek compensation and pushing for stronger consumer protections.

Wang and other advocates also pushed for a minimum compensation payment of 500 yuan ($75) for consumers, a proposal later incorporated into a revised consumer protection law in 2013.

His most recent case involved helping cherry farmers in the northeastern city of Dalian get compensation after they bought fake pesticide. He said Dalian police later arrested and detained around four dozens of people including the cherry farmers, two lawyers who represented the farmers, and Wang's staff.

Finally he fled China.

Wang said he has since focused on researching asylum options and hopes to settle in the U.S., Canada, Britain, Australia or New Zealand, seeking what he called “real law enforcement and freedom” to “get away from China's transnational repression.”

After his U.S. visa was revoked, Wang applied asylum to Canada with the help of a human rights organization.

Fearing arrest by Chinese authorities even outside China, he said he and his family mostly stay indoors in South Korea. He said his bank accounts in China have been frozen, leaving the family in financial difficulty, and his 8-year-old daughter is struggling with her mental health because she cannot attend school.

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