Marian Weyo // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Februarys in Florida since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Februarys in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. February 1941

- Average temperature: 54.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 65.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.63"

#9. February 1912

- Average temperature: 53.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 65.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42°F

- Total precipitation: 3.25"

#8. February 1942

- Average temperature: 53.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.7°F

- Total precipitation: 4.55"

#7. February 1902

- Average temperature: 53.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.1°F

- Total precipitation: 5.31"

#6. February 1947

- Average temperature: 52.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.48"

#4. February 2010 (tie)

- Average temperature: 52.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 63.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 41.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.7"

#4. February 1968 (tie)

- Average temperature: 52.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 65°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.3°F

- Total precipitation: 2.47"

#3. February 1978

- Average temperature: 51.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 62.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.9°F

- Total precipitation: 4.06"

#2. February 1895

- Average temperature: 50.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 62.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 39.3°F

- Total precipitation: 3.77"

#1. February 1958

- Average temperature: 50.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 62°F

- Monthly low temperature: 38.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.19"