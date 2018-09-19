Deputies: Person of interest sought in attempted sexual battery near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for a person of interest after they said a woman was attacked outside an apartment complex.
Deputies released a picture of a man they think might know something about what happened Monday morning.
The man is not considered a suspect.
Deputies said a man grabbed a woman by the arm, threw her to the ground and attempted to sexually batter her at about 1:30 a.m. on Sterling University Lane near the University of Central Florida.
Irvin Matutina, who lives in the nearby Marquee Apartments, said he received emails about the incident from the school and the complex.
“It’s sad that this stuff happens but I mean, I’ve had emails like this before, so it’s not anything new,” he said.
In 2014, a spike in stolen cars and apartment burglaries at the then-Sterling Central Apartments brought deputies to the complex 57 times.
Residents said since then, security has been stepped up, which makes the attempted sexual battery incident particularly disturbing.
The complex urged residents to stay alert and to keep an eye out for the man in the picture.
