0 Welcome to Kindergarten! WFTV parents share their Back-To-School stories

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Is there any feeling like seeing your kids head to school for the first time?

All the anticipation, preparation and anxiety have led to this: Do they have all the supplies they need? Are they ready to spend all day with news kids and teachers?

Some of us at WFTV know the feeling.

WFTV parents Nancy Alvarez, Shannon Butler, Christopher Heath and Martha Sugalski are all sending their kids to Kindergarten this week and know a thing or two about the last-minute shopping and the wave goodbye on the first day.

The preparation

Every parent knows what it's like to go back-to-school shopping: Aisles and aisles of pencils, markers, notebooks, gadgets and clothing can be daunting.

The shopping struggles, victories and then more struggles:

Where is the Mommy Juice aisle while shopping for school supplies...asking for a friend... pic.twitter.com/JNofIzcfrp — Martha Sugalski (@MarthaSugalski) August 3, 2018

Back to school: that magical time of year when pencils, paper, binders, and crayons easily add up to $125 ✏️ 📚 pic.twitter.com/BlWowIGrDY — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) August 4, 2018

Nailing the **perfect** look

The night before

With such a big day ahead... how can your child possible sleep when the next day brings so much back-to-school excitement?

"Bed time for the start is around 7:30 p.m. which is Mommy's bedtime anyway since I wake up at 3 a.m.," Nancy Alvarez said about her daughter's big day. "We have been 'counting sleeps' until Kindergarten. Every morning when she wakes up, she asks 'how many more sleeps?'"

The big day

Game time: The first day of school is here.

"How can you describe watching your heart walk away from you? There are no words," Nancy said.

For Nancy, she'll be rushing out of the WFTV studios as soon as Eyewitness News This Morning signs off to walk her daughter to class.

"I will race out of that newsroom so fast you'll think it's on fire!" she said.

Nancy had a few words for Kindergarten when she watched her son start school two years ago. The Facebook post went viral -- and it's a feeling many parents can relate to:

