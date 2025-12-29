Marion woman faces animal cruelty charges for leaving dog for weeks, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty after her dogs were found malnourished in a vacant apartment.

According to documents we obtained, Stephanie Delcastillo had not resided in the apartment for more than three weeks. The investigation was initiated after a lawn worker reported seeing a severely malnourished dog in the vacant apartment.

Deputies later confirmed that the dogs discovered in the apartment belonged to Delcastillo.

Delcastillo’s absence from the apartment and the animals’ conditions raised concerns about their welfare. Florida law considers animal cruelty a serious offense, with charges like aggravated animal cruelty applicable when an animal’s well-being is severely affected.

Aggravated animal cruelty can result in serious legal penalties, such as jail time and fines. Delcastillo stays in custody as the case advances; more updates expected as authorities investigate.

