Florida Lawmakers make push for ‘Charlie Kirk Day of Remembrance’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida Senate committee is set to review a proposal next week to establish October 14 as ‘Charlie Kirk Day of Remembrance’ in the state.

The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee is set to review SB 194 on Tuesday. The bill was filed by Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers.

Charlie Kirk, co-founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, was tragically killed in September while speaking at Utah Valley University. His birthday was on October 14.

Rep. Yvette Benarroch, R-Marco Island, and Rep. Meg Weinberger, R-Palm Beach Gardens, have submitted the same bill (HB 125) in the House.

These bills are included in the legislative session starting on January 13.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group