Missing Florida toddler found dead in backyard canal

News outlets report that 20-month-old Ava Natalia Perry went missing from her North Port home Tuesday morning.
Related Headlines
Officials say the girl's family searched for about an hour before calling police. Officers conducted an aggressive search and found the girl in a canal about a half-mile from her home. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Police say the girl had been with a sibling in an unfenced backyard that bordered the canal.
A photo of Ava. pic.twitter.com/3b8FGKv0bF— North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) July 17, 2018
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}