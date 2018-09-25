2018 Central Florida Breast Cancer Awareness Events

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are many events in Central Florida marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here are some of them:
A benefit for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, this event starts at 6 p.m. at Palmetto Avenue Baptist Church in Sanford on Saturday, September 29.
This escorted motorcycle ride starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 30 at the Barn in Sanford. The first 250 people to preregister get a free T-shirt and pin.
Florida Hospital Celebration Health hosts its 6th annual event on Sunday, October 14. It starts at 7:30 a.m. Florida Hospital is hosting many events throughout October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month; click here to see the full list.
Florida Breast Cancer Foundation Central Florida hosts this event on Saturday, October 20, at the Oviedo Mall from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
This year's event will be held Saturday, October 27, at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando. Registration opens at 7:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:00 a.m. More than 7,000 people attended last year's walk, so be ready for it to be crowded! (Click here for pictures!)
