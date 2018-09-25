Breast Cancer Resources in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fl. - There are numerous resources available to men and women fighting breast cancer in Central Florida. We put together a list of some of them.
Related Headlines
Compassionate Hands and Hearts
A non-profit started by Channel 9 anchor Vanessa Echols, this group of volunteers helps breast cancer patients during their recovery journey.
We have a BIG announcement! #CHHBCO #PursesAndPrizes #PursesAndPrizes2018 pic.twitter.com/uM29COQWBD— Hands & Hearts (@CHHBCO) September 24, 2018
Florida Hospital offers $30 mammograms during the month of October at 13 different locations around Central Florida.
Libby's Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation
Provides education services, screening and helps patients navigate the process from diagnosis to survivorship.
Volunteers who provide financial assistance to breast cancer patients in need.
Florida Breast Cancer Foundation
Non-profit dedicated to guaranteeing sufficient funding for breast cancer research and advocating for healthcare without discrimination.
Join us at our #CentralFlorida Regional Office at the @OviedoMall for A Pink Day of Breast Cancer Awareness, October 20th 12pm-5pm! Vendors, prizes, demos & a special Q&A with breast cancer experts to answer your most important #breastcancer questions. #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/z2Iqy8e8dg— FloridaBreastCancer (@FLBreastCancer) September 24, 2018
The state government provides screening information as well as links to national programs dedicated to helping breast cancer patients.
Editors' Note: If you would like a resource added to this list, please email Katy.Camp@wftv.com
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}