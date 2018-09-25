  • Breast Cancer Resources in Central Florida

    ORLANDO, Fl. - There are numerous resources available to men and women fighting breast cancer in Central Florida. We put together a list of some of them. 

     

    Compassionate Hands and Hearts

    A non-profit started by Channel 9 anchor Vanessa Echols, this group of volunteers helps breast cancer patients during their recovery journey.

     

     

    Florida Hospital Pink Out

    Florida Hospital offers $30 mammograms during the month of October at 13 different locations around Central Florida.

    Libby's Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation

    Provides education services, screening and helps patients navigate the process from diagnosis to survivorship.

     

    Ribbon Riders

    Volunteers who provide financial assistance to breast cancer patients in need.

     

    Florida Breast Cancer Foundation

    Non-profit dedicated to guaranteeing sufficient funding for breast cancer research and advocating for healthcare without discrimination. 

     

     

     

    Florida Health Department

    The state government provides screening information as well as links to national programs dedicated to helping breast cancer patients.

     

    Editors' Note: If you would like a resource added to this list, please email Katy.Camp@wftv.com 

