How much house $1 million buys you in Punta Gorda

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Punta Gorda. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

4226 Vasco St, Punta Gorda

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,328

- Price per square foot: $429

- See 4226 Vasco St, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

529 LA Caruna Ct, Punta Gorda

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,160

- Price per square foot: $462

- See 529 LA Caruna Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

197 Colony Point Dr, Punta Gorda

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,680

- Price per square foot: $373

- See 197 Colony Point Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

24549 Nova Ln, Punta Gorda

- Price: $999,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,837

- Price per square foot: $352

- See 24549 Nova Ln, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

15897 Cranes Marsh Ct, Punta Gorda

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,811

- Price per square foot: $355

- See 15897 Cranes Marsh Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

16202 Preservation Blvd, Punta Gorda

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,411

- Price per square foot: $414

- See 16202 Preservation Blvd, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

11 Sabal Dr, Punta Gorda

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,371

- Price per square foot: $419

- See 11 Sabal Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

2064 EL Cerito Ct, Punta Gorda

- Price: $992,250

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,205

- Price per square foot: $450

- See 2064 EL Cerito Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

4081 Marianne Key Rd, Punta Gorda

- Price: $990,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,567

- Price per square foot: $385

- See 4081 Marianne Key Rd, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

2833 LA Mancha Ct, Punta Gorda

- Price: $989,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,337

- Price per square foot: $423

- See 2833 LA Mancha Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

16148 Preservation Blvd, Punta Gorda

- Price: $988,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,218

- Price per square foot: $307

- See 16148 Preservation Blvd, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

3024 Big Bend Cir, Punta Gorda

- Price: $985,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,491

- Price per square foot: $395

- See 3024 Big Bend Cir, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

414 Caicos Dr, Punta Gorda

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,209

- Price per square foot: $303

- See 414 Caicos Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

950 W Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,059

- Price per square foot: $473

- See 950 W Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

571 Port Bendres Dr, Punta Gorda

- Price: $969,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,809

- Price per square foot: $535

- See 571 Port Bendres Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

24247 Riverfront Dr, Punta Gorda

- Price: $950,000

- 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,322

- Price per square foot: $285

- See 24247 Riverfront Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

3600 Kassandra Dr, Punta Gorda

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,025

- Price per square foot: $314

- See 3600 Kassandra Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

3629 Licata Ct, Punta Gorda

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,681

- Price per square foot: $354

- See 3629 Licata Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

4320 Vasco St, Punta Gorda

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,395

- Price per square foot: $396

- See 4320 Vasco St, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

3606 Whippoorwill Blvd, Punta Gorda

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,151

- Price per square foot: $441

- See 3606 Whippoorwill Blvd, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

333 Santander Ct, Punta Gorda

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,107

- Price per square foot: $450

- See 333 Santander Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

1230 Swan Ct, Punta Gorda

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,950

- Price per square foot: $487

- See 1230 Swan Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

5010 LA Costa Island Ct, Punta Gorda

- Price: $949,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,333

- Price per square foot: $407

- See 5010 LA Costa Island Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

1796 Boca Raton Ct, Punta Gorda

- Price: $949,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,003

- Price per square foot: $237

- See 1796 Boca Raton Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

24805 Nova Ln, Punta Gorda

- Price: $934,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,945

- Price per square foot: $480

- See 24805 Nova Ln, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

2856 Deborah Dr, Punta Gorda

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,805

- Price per square foot: $329

- See 2856 Deborah Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

15928 Talon Ter, Punta Gorda

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,395

- Price per square foot: $386

- See 15928 Talon Ter, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

584 Toulouse Dr, Punta Gorda

- Price: $910,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,735

- Price per square foot: $332

- See 584 Toulouse Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

15599 Winchester Birdie Way, Punta Gorda

- Price: $907,520

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,799

- Price per square foot: $324

- See 15599 Winchester Birdie Way, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

15951 Talon Ter, Punta Gorda

- Price: $905,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,395

- Price per square foot: $377

- See 15951 Talon Ter, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

