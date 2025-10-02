How much house does $500,000 buy you in Punta Gorda?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Punta Gorda?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Punta Gorda right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
15916 Sugar Hill Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,246
- See 15916 Sugar Hill Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 on Redfin.com
25393 Durango Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33955
- Price: $499,895
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,761
- See 25393 Durango Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 on Redfin.com
16510 Seven Lakes Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33982
- Price: $499,780
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,181
- See 16510 Seven Lakes Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 on Redfin.com
7518 Paspalum, Punta Gorda, FL 33955
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,232
- See 7518 Paspalum, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 on Redfin.com
25197 Delgado Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33955
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- See 25197 Delgado Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 on Redfin.com
24349 Kingsway Cir, Punta Gorda, FL 33983
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- See 24349 Kingsway Cir, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 on Redfin.com
136 Sequoyah Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954
- Price: $499,700
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,068
- See 136 Sequoyah Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 on Redfin.com
448 Boundary Blvd, Rotonda West, FL 33947
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,036
- See 448 Boundary Blvd, Rotonda West, FL 33947 on Redfin.com
4210 Palm Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Price: $499,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,798
- See 4210 Palm Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com
95 N Marion Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,225
- See 95 N Marion Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com
15836 Appalachian Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,178
- See 15836 Appalachian Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 on Redfin.com
2325 Padre Island Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,148
- See 2325 Padre Island Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com
6170 David Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,137
- See 6170 David Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com
13348 Boabadilla Ln, Port Charlotte, FL 33981
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,992
- See 13348 Boabadilla Ln, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com
206 Porto Velho St, Punta Gorda, FL 33983
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,933
- See 206 Porto Velho St, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 on Redfin.com
727 Rotonda Cir, Rotonda West, FL 33947
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,917
- See 727 Rotonda Cir, Rotonda West, FL 33947 on Redfin.com
7330 Printer St, Port Charlotte, FL 33981
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,884
- See 7330 Printer St, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com
7282 Printer St, Port Charlotte, FL 33981
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,884
- See 7282 Printer St, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com
825 Via Tunis, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Price: $499,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,866
- See 825 Via Tunis, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com
8952 Scallop Way, Placida, FL 33946
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,843
- See 8952 Scallop Way, Placida, FL 33946 on Redfin.com
105 Westwind Dr, Placida, FL 33946
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,794
- See 105 Westwind Dr, Placida, FL 33946 on Redfin.com
2919 Shannon Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,778
- See 2919 Shannon Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com
184 Spring Dr, Rotonda West, FL 33947
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,770
- See 184 Spring Dr, Rotonda West, FL 33947 on Redfin.com
23466 Garrett Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,715
- See 23466 Garrett Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 on Redfin.com
8559 Waldrep St, Port Charlotte, FL 33981
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,665
- See 8559 Waldrep St, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com
5041 N Beach Rd, Englewood, FL 34223
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,536
- See 5041 N Beach Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 on Redfin.com
8861 Calumet Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,401
- See 8861 Calumet Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com
1493 Janet Pl, Englewood, FL 34223
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,554
- See 1493 Janet Pl, Englewood, FL 34223 on Redfin.com
15184 Aldama Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33981
- Price: $499,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,514
- See 15184 Aldama Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.