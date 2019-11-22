Injury Assistance Law Firm 2nd Annual Holiday Jam

Our wonderful TV 27 Community Connection partner Injury Assistance Law Firm want to help make this holiday season special for less fortunate children.
YOU CAN HELP!
Join us for their 2nd Annual Toys for Tots Holiday Jam so we can help bring the joy of the holidays to less fortunate children. The event will be held on December 12, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 PM at McQueens Social Lounge. An unwrapped toy valued $10 or more is required for entry. Happy Holidays and we are looking forward to see you there!
For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/injury-assistance-law-firms-2nd-annual-toys-for-tots-holiday-jam-tickets-77506462917?internal_ref=login
Link to the Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/579039892638574/
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}