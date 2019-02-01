0 'A tasty place to live': Orlando eateries get national TV spotlight after dis by celebrity chef

ORLANDO, Fla. - A nationwide audience can tune in to the Travel Channel on Saturday to watch a celebrity chef eat crow across Orlando.

Last summer, celebrity chef and TV host Andrew Zimmern slighted The City Beautiful’s culinary scene on Twitter, claiming visitors here were “screwed” when it came to decent dining options. Orlando foodies fought back, sending Zimmern a slew of tweets and hometown O-town recommendations.

In September, Zimmern landed in Orlando for an apology tour filming an episode of his Travel Channel show “The Zimmern List” visiting several Orlando eateries, including East End Market in Audubon Park, Orlando Meats, and Black Rooster Taqueria in Mills 50.

The show will finally air at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Travel Channel.

You’re kinda screwed... but there is some good BBQ there at 3 rivers and Ravenous Pig — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 14, 2018

Dear Orlando, thank you for having so many passionate eaters who believe in their towns dining community and I apologize for being flippant. I dine there frequently and now have a TON of new places to check out come October!

Message received — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 15, 2018

“It’s so great that the community came out and gave him a healthy dose of backlash because we do care about Orlando,” said East End Market founder John Rife. “… We’re working hard to make it a tasty place to live.”

During his visit to East End Market, Zimmern munched on a “Dirty Elvis” at La Femme Du Fromage, tasted one of Gideon’s Bakehouse infamous half-pound cookies, and ate his first-ever serving of avocado toast at Farm & Haus.

“He spent almost three hours here,” Rife said. “So he wasn’t just putting a Band-Aid on that social media mishap, he was genuinely enjoying what Orlando has to offer.”

Tonda Corrente, owner of La Femme Du Fromage, said she loves having the ability to up the flavor profile of Orlando bit by bit.

Farm & Haus co-owner Brittany Lyne said it was fun and rewarding to have the celebrity chef stop by.

“This is one of the hardest industries, and so much of it is putting your blood, sweat and tears in and not getting the returns you’re hoping for," Lyne said. "But this is our passion and to be recognized for what we built means more than any monetary amount."

