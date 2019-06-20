  • 'Have you lost an ear?' Police seek owner of prosthetic ear found on Florida beach

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - There have been many odd Florida stories posted online, but have you heard this one?

     

    Someone found a prosthetic ear in the sand at Manatee Public Beach last weekend during the 'World’s Strongest Man" competition, local news outlets reported.

     

    The beachgoer turned the ear into Holmes Beach police, who are trying to find the owner.  

     

    The department posted pictures to its Facebook page, asking, “Have you lost an ear?”

     

    The ear would fit the left side of the head and has a few snaps where it can be attached.

     

     Anyone with information is asked to call the Holmes Beach Police Department.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories