'Have you lost an ear?' Police seek owner of prosthetic ear found on Florida beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - There have been many odd Florida stories posted online, but have you heard this one?
Someone found a prosthetic ear in the sand at Manatee Public Beach last weekend during the 'World’s Strongest Man" competition, local news outlets reported.
The beachgoer turned the ear into Holmes Beach police, who are trying to find the owner.
The department posted pictures to its Facebook page, asking, “Have you lost an ear?”
The ear would fit the left side of the head and has a few snaps where it can be attached.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Holmes Beach Police Department.
This prosthetic ear was found at the public beach in Holmes Beach over the weekend and turned in to the police department. We are trying to locate the owner. Please call us at 941-708-5804 with any information. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Cmu6DUnuD8— Holmes Beach Police (@HolmesBeachPD) June 19, 2019
