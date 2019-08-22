0 'I thought my babies were in there burning alive': Wife praises husband for saving 7 kids from fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County woman is calling her husband a hero after their family was able to escape a fire that destroyed their home.

The fire happened on Tuesday before 7 a.m. at a mobile home on Alma Drive.

The couple have 10 children together in a blended family ranging from a month old to 18 years old. Seven of them were inside the home when it caught fire.

Nicole Torres had just dropped off two of the children at school before pulling back up to her home five minutes later and finding it on fire.

She said her husband had just laid down when he woke up to find his kitchen in flames.

"He was screaming 'fire, fire' running from room to room trying to get all of our children out."

Her husband had injuries to his arms, feet and shoulders from searching inside the home to get all the children out.

One of the boys was trapped in a bedroom and had to be pulled out of a window by the father.

"I will never get this out of my head," Torres said. "I will never stop reliving this moment in my head, that I thought my babies were in there burning alive and they survived. He got them out."

The children are now living with Torres' ex-husband, the father of four of the children. He said he took the children in so they wouldn't be split up while the family searches for a new home.

"We will just have to rebuild somehow or another," Torres said. "We will get back on our feet."

The Fire Marshal believes the cause for the fire may be due to an electrical issue.

If you'd like to donate to help the family get back on their feet, click here.

