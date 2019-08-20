7 children, 3 adults hospitalized after Seminole County house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seven children and three adults were hurt when a home near Altamonte Springs caught fire Tuesday morning, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.
Seminole County firefighters said smoke and flames were coming from the home on Alma Drive when they arrived before 7 a.m.
Firefighters said they were able to get water on the home minutes after the flames broke out.
They said seven children and three adults, including a neighbor, were transported to the hospital following the fire. Officials said the Red Cross is responding.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Here's a picture given to us by the Seminole County Fire Department —-> showing a glimpse of the damage left behind following a fire in Altamonte Springs. 10 people sent to the hospital...including 7 children @WFTV pic.twitter.com/9rNsctcuvu— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) August 20, 2019
On scene of another #breaking story this morning. This time in Altamonte Springs following a home fire. Seminole County Fire Dept says 3 adults and 7 children were all sent to the hospital @WFTV pic.twitter.com/s5oy6emt1B— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) August 20, 2019
