7 children, 3 adults hospitalized after Seminole County house fire

    By: Sarah Wilson

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seven children and three adults were hurt when a home near Altamonte Springs caught fire Tuesday morning, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

    Seminole County firefighters said smoke and flames were coming from the home on Alma Drive when they arrived before 7 a.m.

    Firefighters said they were able to get water on the home minutes after the flames broke out.

    They said seven children and three adults, including a neighbor, were transported to the hospital following the fire. Officials said the Red Cross is responding.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV.com for updates.

