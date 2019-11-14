'My home is in serious danger': Orange County offers to help Gotha residents with flooded homes

GOTHA, Fla. - Orange County is stepping in with what could be an offer to help residents in Gotha whose homes have been flooded for a year now.
Local leaders have reversed their refusal to help, but homeowners are worried it's too late.
The lake is so far past its banks that is has swallowed two houses and threatens to swallow more.
"My home is in serious danger. Even without rain, it's getting closer, which doesn't make sense," Stacey DeHart said.
One month ago, Orange County sent a letter drafted by lawyers that said the flooding in Gotha is someone else's problem.
The county decided to spend almost $200,000 on a study to figure out why the lake that was dormant for decades suddenly flooded, and how to fix it.
A spokesperson said finding answers will take at least nine months.
"Nine months, for us, means another rainy season, another hurricane season. And to be clear, it's nine months until they have any options to start another solution, a long-term solution. It could take years for that," DeHart said.
