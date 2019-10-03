'The devil can't hurt you:' Ocala woman crashes van carrying children into tree, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A woman was charged with attempted murder after she drove a van carrying her four children into a tree, according to the Ocala Police Department.
Related Headlines
Witnesses told police Calicia Williams, 36, was driving at a high rate of speed before she crashed. Police said Williams told the children to take off their seat belts and stretch out their hands, then stated, “The devil can’t hurt you. He only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us.”
Police said when they asked Williams how the crash happened, she said her husband put a hex on her and caused her to crash. Police said Williams was rambling about spells and voodoo.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The children were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown.
Williams was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder. She will be taken to the Marion County Jail upon medical release.
Police said they have requested Williams be held without bail.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}