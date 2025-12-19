19th Florida inmate was executed after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his appeal

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Frank Wells was executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Dec. 18, following the rejection of his appeal by the U.S. Supreme Court.

This execution marks the 19th in Florida this year, setting a record for the state.

Wells was convicted for his role in the killing of a couple during a home invasion in Okaloosa in 1987. His execution is anticipated to be the last for 2025, a year that has seen a significant increase in capital punishment cases in Florida.

Florida has witnessed a total of 19 executions in 2025, making it a record-setting year for the state’s use of the death penalty. The previous record for executions in a single year in Florida was lower than this number, highlighting a notable increase in capital sentences carried out this year.

Wells’ execution by lethal injection occurred after a lengthy legal battle that culminated in the denial of his appeal by the U.S. Supreme Court. This outcome is part of the ongoing discussion regarding capital punishment in the state.

No further executions are expected in Florida for the remainder of 2025, adhering to the state’s current schedule and sentencing practices.

