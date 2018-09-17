'Turn yourself in,' says sheriff to man accused of beating pregnant woman in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 25-year-old man accused of battery on a pregnant woman, officials said.
The Sheriff’s Office said Paul Anthony Oquendo head-butted a pregnant woman, grabbed her by the throat and threatened her.
“I have no tolerance for domestic violence which is why we have a Domestic Violence Unit now, for people like you, Paul. You beat a woman that you knew was pregnant,” Sheriff Billy Woods said in a Facebook post.
Oquendo also has a warrant for robbery issued in Citrus County, deputies said.
“You want to be a man? Then do the right thing and turn yourself in,” Woods said.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and reference 18-71. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a reward.
