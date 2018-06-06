0 (WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE) Transcript of Markeith Loyd interrogation

1

TAPED TRANSCRIPT OF MARKEITH LOYD



CASE NUMBER 16-112931DATED CONDUCTED JANUARY 17, 2017 4DATED TRANSCRIBED JANURY 18, 2017DG - DETECTIVE DANNY GARCIA-PAGAN (OCSO)DC - DETECTIVE PETE CADIZ (OPD)ML - MARKEITH LOYDJanuary 17th, 2017, the time is 1954 hours. We're in CID interview room number105.11DC: Markeith, give me your name and date of birth again.12ML: I am (Inaudible).. 10/8/75. What..13DC: Okay, Markeith, listen up real quick. Right now you're under arrest okay. You14 have the right to be silent. You understand that?15ML: Uh-huh. (Affirmative)16DC: Anything you say may be used against you in court. You understand that? 17ML: Uh-huh. (Affirmative)18DC: Can you speak up a little bit?19ML: Yes sir.20DC: You have the right to talk to a lawyer before and during questioning. You21 understand that?22ML: Um, yes sir.23DC: If you can't afford a lawyer and want one, one will be provided for you before24 questioning without cost. You understand that?251 ML: Yes sir.2DC: Anyone threaten you or promise you anything right now to get you to talk to us?3ML: No sir.4 DC: Okay. Ah, also in the room..5DG: Is, this is Detective Danny Garcia-Pagan with the Orange County Sheriffs Office6Homicide Unit.7DC: Okay. Markeith, you know, you know why you're here tonight, right?8ML: Yeah.9DC: Okay. Can you tell us why you think you're here tonight?10ML: (No verbal response)I lDC: You obviously been hiding for, for quite a while. You been running from place to 12place. Ah, you're in custody tonight for an obviously a pretty serious offense.13Can you tell us why you're, why you're in custody tonight?14ML: Hmm, what I'm in custody for.15DC: You're in custody for homicide okay, alright. Can you tell, can you tell us where16you all day today?17ML: What homicide?18DC: We'll talk about that in a second. Can you tell us where you, where you been19today? Were you at the house all day today?20ML: No, I don't know.21DC: You don't know? 22ML: (No verbal response) 23DC: This..24ML: I'm fucked up right now.25DG: Markeith..1Okay Markeith, just talk to us. Sit up, sit up a little bit you're not that fucked up2you can talk.3I am fucked up.4Okay. Sit up and talk to us a little bit. This is in reference to a homicide for.. that 5occurred about a week ago. And you know the one we're talking about. You 6been running for a reason. You been all over the news. You're, you're well7aware of what, why we been looking for you.8You know why 'cause the news make, 'cause y'all making up stories.9Tell us what story we're making up and tell us why..10Well...I l... it shouldn't be believed.12 . I just came to the house start shooting Sade, which that's.. that's a complete13 lie.14You just what?15Was, that's a complete lie.16What is?17That I just came to the house and shot Sade, that's a complete lie.18 Okay well..19Okay..20...those are the things that we want.. Listen to me man. It's been a long, long21frigging month. We been running around doing a lot different things. Understand 22that I'm here just as tired as you are man. You know what I'm saying, I been23racking my brains man. You been doing pretty good for a month. You got me for24a month. We're right here sitting down. Dude we gonna go on a clarify some25things. If I'm wrong about something, I'll be the first one to admit that I'm wrong.( les1But it's up to you to clarify what's been going on. Sit up man, I'm trying to give2you some respect man. See in the street it goes like this. In the street Markeith3wants respect. And he wants everybody to give it to him. And guess what? I'm4gonna give it to you whether you deserve it or not. But right now you know what I 5need? I need you to give me a little bit 'cause I deserve it okay. I'm here giving6you all the respect in the world.7How this respect?8Okay partner, all I want to do is talk to you..9(inaudible)..10 .and figure some, some .I lThis police brutality and I ain't done shit. 12Well, you, you know what happened to Sade?13(No verbal response)14That was bad too. So, if you can explain to me what happened maybe I can 15understand it. 'Cause I'm looking at you like you did something wrong. And if 16you didn't do something wrong then you got to explain it to me.17Y'all know what happened, Sade put a gun on me. Y'all know what happened.18Y'all got the God damn gun.19Who's gonna tell me that if it's, if it ain't you?20(No verbal response)21You the only one that was there. You, Sade, Ronald all the people, but I wasn't22there. And right now how we gonna clarify these things is you telling me what23happened. 'Cause I don't want to guess anymore. I want to be right and I want, I24want to write the story that you tell me. It's your story, you control that. 'Cause25you the one that, that was there. But a lot of things have happened sinceI ICQ1December 13th , man. And only you can clarify that. See I'm nto sitting here, he's2not sitting here, we're not playing with you. All we want to know is the truth. We 3here already man. This, this part of the.. the.. the story is already written. We4got to move forward from here. You write the rest. But what I don't want is for 5me to give you respect if you treat me like I'm a pup. You can't even sit up and6look at me.7ML: Bro, y'all just beat my ass I don't want to hear that shit (Inaudible)..8DC: Markeith, ain't nobody in this room beat your ass.9DG: I wasn't there.10DC: This is your opportunity. This is the opportunity you have right now...I lML: Y'all go around just beat my ass. I ain't come in here like this. I wasn't..12 DC: This is your opportunity .13 ML: like this before..14DC: ... .right now to tell us the story what...15ML: All the shit that happened to me (Inaudible)..16 DC: ..happened. And tell us what happened.17 ML: . say (Inaudible).. bro.18DG: Okay so, right now I want to give you what you deserve. So, why don't you talk19to me and tell me what's up man. You been running for a little while. We been 20talking to a lot of people and you know it man. Your face is been all over the TV.21ML: I been running staying out of the God damn way, not fuck with nobody.22DG: So, what happened with Sade? I know she got in your face. I know she said23some things, that you know you didn't like.24ML: l.. I broke up with Sade.25DG: Because why?#16-112931 IGBIBecause she was lying about smoking.2Because she was pregnant with your baby and you told her stop smoking 'cause3that's bad for the baby.4She allowed my smoking too.5Yeah so I know that. Well tell me what else happened. What, what why got to 6the point that you had to do what you had to do? If you have to defend yourself7then you need to tell me man!8Y'all know Sade went and got a gun. Y'all got a gun.9What happened downstairs?10She, she went and got a gun, her brother end up coming out and he jumped onI lme that's how he, how the shit happened.12Which one the older brother or the younger brother?13Older.14'Cause he's got two brothers.15Older brother. The younger brother got dropped off while me and her was 16outside talking. So, all that about me just coming there and shooting up the17place that's a fucking lie.18That's not, that's not what, that's not what's getting written.19Ye.. that, that's what being..20No, no, no I'm telling..21... (Inaudible)..22 . no, no, no I'm telling you what's.. I wrote it.23I see it on news myself.24Markeith, forget the news. The news put in there whatever they want put it. I'm25telling you I'm the one who wrote it.IThat's what they did. That's what they said.2No, that's what the news are saying they gonna, they gonna fill in the blanks.3They (Inaudible).. came to a door start shooting Sade that's a fucking lie. 4That's not what was written. Okay I'm telling you I wrote it and that's not what5was written.6That what the news said.7I don't care about the news, I don't work for the news.8She had ...9What I said was this,. I said that you...10(Inaudible)..11...went there.12The news prosecute me.13No for..14(Inaudible).. everybody..15...forget the.. well then, then tell the truth about what happened and we can clear 16some of that stuff if it didn't happen how they saying it, then let's clear it. But you 17know what? The only person that can do that is you. me and this detective right 18here we cannot write the story for you. You can do that yourself. So, this is the 19time to do it. 'Cause I know where you been all day. I know the answer to that. I 20can sit here and ask you a thousand questions and know the answer to them. 21But I don't know exactly how you felt that day that you had to pull the trigger at 22Sade's house. If you were defending yourself then you need to tell me. 'Cause 23you are the only one that can tell me that. But listen, and this is no disrespect. 24Here my words and hear 'em clearly okay. You did what you did. If you had to 25defend yourself that's what it was. But you man up now and clarify it for me. My1challenge you is be a man. You were a man that day to do what you had to do.2I'm challenging you right now, be a man okay, be a man and tell me what 3happened. Because that's the only way we can clear this shit. Forget the news 4the news is not here. It's you, I and him that's who's here. So, you gonna do5that? You gonna man up or what?6Man I ain't saying no, I ain't..7Listen..8say (Inaudible)..9Listen bro, if okay who pulled a gun on you Sade or her brother?10Sade pulled a gun on me.I lWhen?12What you mean when?13When the brother came out, when.. when? 14Right before her brother even came out.15You guys were talking outside?16Yeah, we were talking outside. Younger brother got dropped off all that..17And you went inside.18(Inaudible).. come up shooting at the fucking lights.19That's not, that's not how I wrote it.20You know it hit my (Inaudible).. I fucking broke up with her. If you take the check,21if you check the fucking tape message.22I did.23I wasn't tripping off her she the fuck was, she the one was tripping. Talking24about lying how I want a fucking family with her, which I did but we didn't... you(701can't have what you (Inaudible).. Other than that I wasn't tripping bout shit that2wasn't me.3Right, so she pulled a gun on you, you have to do.. what did you do?4I disarmed her, I disarmed her.5You took it from her?6Yeah.7And what did you do with her gun?8I put it in my back pocket, but then her brother jumped me. I guess it had fall out.9It fall out. And when did you take your gun out?10While me and him was tussling.I lIs that the other brother, Ronald, right?12Yeah.13You know him as Ronald?14Older brother, yeah.15Okay. Who did you shoot first him or her? 16Man.17Him because he was hit.. he was on you?18They know a gun. l.. I talked to my lawyer 'cause y'all done beat me up, but you19want me to talk to you though.20Markeith l...21I (Inaudible)..22 .wasn't there. I'm here I asked for...23(Inaudible)..24....1 asked for somebody to find you.IML: they didn't have no business.. I ain't got no problem talking. I ain't trying to hide2shit I mother fucking did. (Inaudible)..3DG: And I'm not disrespecting you either. Am I treating you with respect?4ML: It was events that, that went along before that. I ain't gonna do shit like that 5(Inaudible)..6DG: Okay so.. so fast forward man. Fast forward, we go through all this stuff, you do7what you do whatever happened.8ML: (Inaudible).. I'm way fucked up what you mean fast forward? 9DG: No, l.. I'm fast forwarding to, to last week. Ten days ago.10ML: Oh.11DC: Markeith, we got to know what happened okay. We got a grieving family here for 12a police officer. They want to know what happened. They deserve to know what13happened. You know Sergeant Clayton was good people okay.14ML: I don't, I don't know her.15DC: You know what she is. You guys went to the same school.16ML: I know she good.17DC: You guys came up with.. from the name..18ML: I don't, I don't ...l don't know what..19DC: ...same neighborhood.20ML: I did 16 years...21DC: You know she was good people.22 ML: ..in prison I don't fucking know her.23DC: Tell us what happened with her. Did she.. did she..24ML: I don't..DC: ..draw down on you first? What..ML: Y'all know she drew down on me first.2DC: No we don't. You word.. you're the only one there. Tell us what happened.3ML: Man y'all know she drew down on me first.4DC: She draw down, did she fire first shot at you?5ML: Y'all know she draw down on me first.6DC: Why she shooting at you?7ML: In front of everybody in fuck, that ain't, that ain't, they wasn't professional. If, if I8was police officer I would've sat back and, and got.. she ought to call backup. I'd 9wait there and followed the God damn car see what car he got in. That shit was10dangerous for everybody. They ain't call (Inaudible)..I l DC: So, she came at you? I mean we don't know this. This is why.12ML: Yes she came at...13 DC: ..we need you to tell us.14ML: ...yeah she came at me.15DC: for what..16ML: (Inaudible)..17DC: What'd she, what'd she do when she came at you?18ML: Pulled a gun on me, y'all know she came at me shit.19DC: Okay we didn't know that she pulled a gun first. This is what kind of stuff we20need to know. She pulled a gun on your then what?21 ML: Yeah l.. I need to rest, I need to be better man I'm fucked up22DC: This is, this is your opportunity. Markeith, this is your opportunity.23 ML: This is my opportunity..24DC: Everyone's been saying.....l ain't..1 731...all these things about you.2.. I ain't..3This is your opportunity..4Oh I just..5... to set the story straight.6...talk to y'all 'cause I ain't, I ain't tripping.7Well okay was... if you ain't..8(Inaudible)..9 ...tripping man listen. It's like this man10No because y'all done fucking fucked me up. Y'all ain't..I lMarkeith.12(Inaudible)..13Markeith.14(Inaudible)..15We are not the ones that messed you up okay.16(Inaudible)..17We're the ones giving you the opportunity to tell the truth about what happened18between you and Sgt. Clayton.19I ain't never been (Inaudible).. I wouldn't (Inaudible)..20No, Markeith let me ask you this.21I just trying to got there talk (Inaudible)..22Okay.23...by her.24And Markeith, Markeith.25(Inaudible).. with Sade man and let her turn me in. So, (Inaudible)..2But Markeith, Markeith ..3...no money but I ain't..4Markeith check me out.5... (Inaudible).. you talking about.6No, Markeith check me out. You worry about how you feeling right now okay. 7Well, tell me something man. What goes through your mind when you think 8about your baby in that belly and not, not living anymore? That baby died 9because of the actions that happened that day. So, you worry about you, that 10shit's gonna heal. That.. you, you might get a scar. You know what? In three11days you'll be, you'll be eating fine. That baby' dead.12No.13And Sade, look if Sade deserved it, you told me she deserved it.14I got a hole so big my fucking mouth.15But you cannot tell me that Sgt. Clayton deserved what happened to her.1617You tired I know that. You been running for a long time. You're not eating right, 18you're not sleeping right.19That ain't, that ain't lot with them. My people had me fucked while they helping20me and I'm about trying to buy my own food at the Wal-Mart (Inaudible)..21Well that's what they said.22Markeith let's.. let's.. let's just...23Yeah.24Markeith.25Ain't nobody helping me.105Markeith, this isn't, this is about getting the truth out right now as to what happened between you and Sgt. Clayton okay. We need to know if Sgt. Clayton 3pulled that gun on your first. We need to know if you felt threatened, if you did4what you had to do. 5ML: Ye.. yes I . .6DC: Tell us what happened.7 ML: . yeah she pulled a gun on me.8DC: Did she threaten you?9ML: Yes she pulled a gun on me. I know she pulled a gun on me. I got the tape.10DC: And is that why you did what you had to do?I lML: Yeah.12DC: So, tell us what happened. If you're threatened tell us what happened.13ML: Man I ain't got talk.. I talk to my lawyer let him talk to y'all. I done told y'all, y'all 14done beat, beat the fucking shit out of me. And they didn't have to do that.15DC: Was she p.. was she, was she threatening you in the parking lot? Was she16threatening you at the door? When did exactly were you being threatened?17ML: (No verbal response)18DC: This is your opportunity Markeith.19ML: This ain't my.. having my opportunity. You don't see me, you don't see my20fucking blood over here?21DC: That blood will heal. Those wounds are gonna heal.22ML: They ain't..23DC: Okay.ML: They don't.. I can't even open my fucking eye.DC: That will heal. All of that is gonna heal. What happened with Sgt. Clayton..#16-112931 IGBML: I don't know what..DC: ...that's a whole different story okay. Did she come at you and threaten you?did you have to do what you had to do? Tell us why you did what you did.ML: (No verbal response)DC: Was she threatening you when she was on the ground?ML: (No verbal response)DC: When she's on, when she's on her back and you're shooting her. Were you feeling threatened?ML: Hm, she was shooting the whole time.DC: She's shooting at you while she's on the, on her back?ML: She was shooting.DC: How can she shoot you from, shoot at you from her back?ML: If I'm on the ground shoot from the ground too. Just 'cause you on the ground don't mean shit.DC: Okay so, she's on her back, she's shooting at you. Is that why you were.. while you're shooting at her?ML: (sigh)DC: Is that why?ML: Y'all need to get me some medical attention. All ...DC: Markeith these are simple questions. She's on her back shooting at you.ML: Yeah, yeah I'm talking to you. And I ain't got (Inaudible)..DC: Tell us what's happening when she's shooting on..ML; ... (inaudible) tell you nothing.DC: ..when she's on her back shooting at you. Tell us what's happening from there.(No verbal response)Is that why you shot her while she's on her back?I ain't, I ain't (Inaudible).. nobody. I ain't shoot nobody.3DC: She, she's shot, she's on her back while she's being shot Markeith. There's only4one reason why you're doing this.5 ML: I'm defend.6DC: Okay.7 ML: .defending myself.8DC: You're defending yourself against her?9ML: (No verbal response)10DC: Why didn't you just run? You had the opportunity to run. You had the opportunity11to fight.12ML: No, I didn't.13DC: You had all kinds of opportunity. You chose to shoot. Why did choose to shoot?14ML: I ain't have no opportunity to ruin. 15DC: You telling me you can't outrun her?16ML: (sigh)17DC: You can't outrun a female with, with 30, 40 pounds of gear on?18ML: (No verbal response)19DC: You gonna try and tell us you couldn't outrun her?20ML: (No verbal response)21DC: Markeith, why did you choose to shoot instead of run?22ML: (No verbal response)23DC: Markeith, why did you choose to shoot instead of run?ML: I ain't shoot nothin'. While she choose to (Inaudible).. me in.. instead of follow the car. All them people standing there, she put our livesWhat difference would it have made whether she approaches you...(Inaudible)..3 DC: . and ten police officers shoot you?4ML: Because it.. it would've, it would've made a difference to the call events around5and see where she would've came up.6DC: You said you can't help yourself and that's why you had to shoot?7ML: Man you saying that l..8DC: Then.. then tell.. tell..9 ML:10 DC: ...tell usI l ML:12 DC: .what happened! You're not..13ML: ...l was..14 DC: .. telling us anything!15ML: ...l was, I wasn't finished talking 'cause you trying to put words in my mouth.16DC: No, no, no tell us what happened that's the question.17ML: Man y'all getting some (Inaudible)..18DC: She came up, she came to talk to you, you pulled a gun.19ML: I ain't pull..20DC: You had..21 ML: ...l ain't pulled 22 DC: .. the opportunity..23 ML: .. shit!DC: Then tell us! We don't know!Bull shit that's a damn lie.Then tell us what happened.I ain't got to tell you shit 'cause you, now you trying to put words in God damn3mouth.4DC: I'm trying to ask you to put words.. to put your own words out there.5ML: Now you trying to put words in my mouth.6DC: Just like you chose to shoot.. just.. instead of run, just like you chose to shoot7instead of flight.8ML: Words in my mouth.9DC: You obviously can't run, you can't shoot, you can't.. you can't flight.10ML: l.. well what you talking for then? Go on, go on...I lDC: Then tell us what happened Markeith!12ML: 'Cause all you say (Inaudible)..13DG: Alright Markeith, let me ask you this man. Is.. is funny..14ML: (Inaudible)..15DG: Look, look.. okay, we gonna get you medical attention, coming.. get medical 16attention okay. Alright. Um, start before the morning. What happened from the17morning?18ML: Oh shit.19DG: As soon as you went in there, as soon as you went in there.. Heat me out. As20soon as you went in there to buy, to buy your food, what happened? Tell me 21your story in your own words from the beginning to the end. And then we don't22have to put any words in your mouth.23ML: (No verbal response)DG: Markeith, you went to Wal-Mart.90How long y'all been doing this lie now you trying to talk. All y'all been doing is lying. Got a lot of people that's why they helping out. How the fuck they helping3me in Wal-Mart buying my own food?4DG: Tell your story then. You.. you went to buy your own food and..5ML: And y'all really went with, y'all made up shit on me.6DG: then you tell the.. tell me the story!7ML: Man kind of shit y'all making up shit bro.8DG: It.. I don't have to make up anything if you tell me the story.9DC: Markeith, we either hear it from you or we hear it from the people that saw what10you did.I lML: Well go ahead now.12DC: We hear it from you we have to, we have to just ...13ML: I need (Inaudible)..14 DC: basically see what the, what the video says.15ML: ...l need..16DC: All that's saying one thing. Here's your opportunity to say what..17ML: (Inaudible)..18DC: ...what happened, what your, what.. where you coming from.19ML: I need medical attention I can't..20DC: Medical attention is coming.21ML: I can't open my eye. Ain't no medical coming y'all bullshit why they came here.22Y'all been saying they coming.23DC: You don't need to open your eyes Markeith, you need to open your mouth.ML: No, when..DC: Okay.#16-112931 IGBYou get the fuck out my mother fucking face go on about your business. TalkingI don't need to open my eye and open my mouth. Who you think you talking to4DC: Markeith, this is the opportunity that you.. that we're talking about. This is the5 interaction you obviously.6ML: Man..7 DC: .. had with Sgt. Clayton. Sgt. Clayton attempted to...8ML: (Inaudible)..9 DC: . do the right thing with you. And you chose to do..10ML: Say, (Inaudible).. say go on about your business bro.I lDC: She tried to do the right thing, you did what you did what you did. 12ML: You can say what you want to say. Go on about your business bro.13DC: Okay.14ML: (No verbal response)15DC: Until we hear different we got to, we got to go with what everyone's telling us.16ML: Go on about ..17DC: We got to..18 ML: . your business.19DC: ..tell us.. we got to see that basically you gunned her down for no reason.20ML: Go on about your business.21DC: You gunned down a police officer because basically you're too scared to run.22ML: Go on about your business brother.23DC: Until we hear different from you, that's the only option we see out there. We see you gunning down a police officer while she's on her back.ML: Man..#16-112931 IGB1Tell us something different.2(no verbal response)3Why did you shoot at the other police officer over there when you ran from your5(No verbal response)6Markeith, man I'm trying to give you the respect that you probably don't, don't7ever deserve. Why don't you just tell me bro?8How I don't deserve, I'm a man just like you.9Well, then.. then... then..10(Inaudible)..I l...treat me like it man. I'm treating you like a man, but you not treating me like a12man! You not even looking at me man. You can't even talk to me bro.13You look at me..14Talk to me man!15Look... what your.. your fellow officers did! Come on let me get the fuck out of16here with that bullshit, I can't look at you. Give me some medical attention.17It's coming bro I already asked for it, it's coming.18Shit ain't, can't get it.19It's coming. Markeith, why'd you shoot at the other officer? What did he do to20you to make you shoot at him?21(No verbal response)22Did he came at you wrong too?23(No verbal response)24I mean you got to tell me somethin' man.| 93Man y'all got me here I'm probably pain, I'm under duress and y'all just think and 2just trying to (Inaudible).. me. I ain't, I ain't got somethin' to tell y'all. I'm under 3duress.4DC: This is what we're trying to figure out. Are these officers threatening you.5ML: Man...6DC: Are you getting..7 ML: I'm under duress.8DC: ...are you do, taking these actions because officers are threatening you?9ML: I'm under, I'm under duress and I'm in pain. Y'all officers beat me up I'm, I'm 10bleeding to death over here, I'm under duress and I'm in pain. Spit coming out 11my salvia, spit coming my ear, blood coming my ear. I'm under duress and y'all12 question me and I'm under duress, I'm in pain, I'm hurting.13DC: Those two things ain't gonna change Markeith.14ML: Well obviously ..15DC: Your pain ain't gonna change...16ML: (Inaudible)..17DC: ... for any time soon.18ML: (Inaudible)..19DC: Whether medical attention sees you or not. The duress whatever okay, all we 20hearing is that these people are threatening you and you stood up for yourself 21okay. We just want to know how a police officer on her back trying to do her job 22is threatening you. Why you had to take that action that you did verses all the 23other options that you had? You had other options. Why did you choose the option you.. you chose? That's the simple question.ML: (No verbal response)ICan you tell us if the deputy was threatening you at the Highland Oaks?2(No verbal response)3Can you tell us why you had to shoot at him?4(No verbal response)5Markeith, you led nothing but a gutless life man. You.. you shot at all your 6women. Sade ain't the first woman you shot okay. You have the right to be7silent. a gutless life. This is your one opportunity to...8Yeahhhh...9... show some sort of ...10Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.I l...show that you're a man.12You know what, you know what funny? You know what's funny? I'm gonna use13your words Markeith.14You just rapping.15I'm gonna, I'm gonna use your words and you listen to me real carefully man. 16You know what you said? You wanted to be America's Most Wanted. You were17legendary.18Yeah, yeah, yeah.19No, no, I'm talking, I'm talking to you man to man right now. You know what a20legendary mother fucker does? He frigging stands on his two feet and he21frigging stand up and says this is what I did. You want, you want your... Hey!22You want people to respect...23(Inaudible)..24... you and fear you.) 951'Cause I was just, I was just on.. on the mother fucking phone telling I got oen 2party that, (Inaudible).. Sade dead to turn me in so they can get the reward...3Yeah okay.4...for the kids.5Well you know that's not, that's...6(Inaudible)..7 after the fact.8Man (Inaudible)..9I'm talking about you talking about being on America's Most Wanted.10No, no.I lWhat do you mean by that?12You don't know me.13Are you talking about being legendary. What is that about?14About me standing up for myself.15Standing up for yourself.16Anything, y'all police kill, police kill lot of kids with they hands up.17Uh-huh. (Affirmative)18Hell you talking about?19You killed a baby man!20Police killed my kids with they hands up.21You killed a baby!22They wasn't...23You killed a baby! So, don't judge me I'm not..That wasn't...That wasn't you?Nope.2Oh that's legendary! That's a real man!3That wasn't even meant to happen.4That wasn't meant to happen, but it happened!5No, it wasn't meant to happen.6But it happened.7Yeah, but I ain't jump on nobody.8Huh?9I ain't jump on nobody. Somebody jumped on me.10Somebody jumped on you. You're a grown ass man. We talking about a baby 11three month old baby in the belly!12Ain't talking about no baby 'cause it wasn't a baby that jumped on me. What you13talking about?14I'm talking about the baby you killed man!15Alright brother.16You see what I'm saying? So, it's okay for you to talk tough.17(Inaudible)..18But when I talk tough to you, you are back.. Hey! You want to back pedal man.19You ain't talking tough you just trying to talk to get me to talk, but I ain't gonna ...20l, I ain't trying to get you to talk man. You either tell the truth or you don't man. 21'Cause your word is your bond. You act, you either act like grown ass man right 22now or you put your head between your knees man. You got two options bro.23You got two options. 'Cause I'm not the say, I'm not the one saying you a24coward for killing a, a woman with a baby in her belly. I'm not the one saying that 25your people saying that. Your people are saying that. You ran for 30 days plus.We, we found you. So, at the end you weren't that smart after all. But you know 2what Markeith? You know what Markeith? You done your time man. You done3a long, long time. You know the system in and out. And you get to live for, for as4long as you want to live. When God says, this is your last day that's your last5day. Well Sgt. Clayton didn't have that opportunity. Because you made that 6choice for her. Sade and that baby they didn't have that opportunity 'cause you,7you made that choice for them.8DC: Right.9DG: Luckily her brother lived.10ML: I.. I ain't made shit.I lDG: By your actions man. I'm talking about your actions. And then you run 'cause12you don't want to face reality.13ML: I ain't gonna get no mother fucking gun. I ain't made shit. I ain't jump on14nobody. I ain't made shit so, you can kill that bullshit.15DG: Bro, you killed Sade man. Tell me the reason why. You killed that baby. Tell 16me the reason why. You shot Ronald right straight in the chest. You tell me the17reason why. You defending yourself? Then tell me the whole story and I'll listen.18You shot Sgt. Clayton because she threatened you. She's giving you commands 19to stop and you kill her because she pulls a gun on you. That's her job. That's 20your option. That's your choice. So, you a bad ass man. When, when you do 21your thing, but you can't even face me and talk to me about it. 'Cause there's no 22way in hell that you can believe your own words man. What about that cop? 23Because he got behind you, you got the, you got the option of shooting at him?Luckily he didn't die.DC: Got to (Inaudible)..DG: You know what we told your mom? That we didn't want to hurt you man. We didn't want to kill you. We wanted you to face justice.3ML: (Inaudible)..4DG: And here you are alive.5ML: Y'all been trying to kill that's what you talking about (Inaudible)..6DG: You are here alive man.7ML: And y'all done framed her on me already and everything. Fuck you mean y'all8don't want to kill mother fucking city been trying to kill me.9DG: So, did we frame Sade's murder too?10ML: Y'all done frame (Inaudible).. on me for a while.I lDG: Did we frame Sade's murder on you?12ML: No, but y'all.. y'all mother fucker let the mother fucker (Inaudible)..13DG: Did we frame the baby murder on you too.14ML: Y'all were with that.15DG: Huh? Did we frame Sgt. Clayton's..16ML: (Inaudible)..17DG: .murder on you?18ML: Y'all with that.19DG: You can't say that alright.20ML: Y'all knew people lie.21DG: so, you the victim here now?22ML: Like I just came with them just went to..23DG: You're the victim here now.ML: That's a (Inaudible)..DG: Tell me that.I s qIThat's a (Inaudible).. you talking I'm victim till y'all lied.2Tell me you're a victim and I'll give you a frigging hug. 'Cause that's what you3sound like right now.4Ah, you know..5See a real man would tell the truth.6Ahhh...7A real man would tell the truth. And I thought.. you know what I thought today?8That I was gonna come sit down in here and talk to a real man. But even that9you can't, you can't even say that. You want to be legendary with lies. See 10that's a punk move. Everybody tells me, man that guy's for real man. Right now11I don't see that.12Uh-huh. (Affirmative)13Markeith, just.. I mean you e... every time you have an opportunity to show that14you're the man you talk about. That you're this frigging bad ass you talk about.15You talk all that shit about ah...16(Inaudible)..17 how you ain't going down without a fight.18(Inaudible)..19And as soon as the officers confront you in the yard, you bow down like a bitch in20body armor.21I ain't talk about being a bad ass.22So, what are you now?23I ain't talk about being a bad ass. Who the fuck you talking?24You talking all this shit about...I was talking.....how bad ass you are.(Inaudible)..3DC: But when the officers confront you at the house on Lescot what'd you do?4ML: Alright man well alright, bye.5DC: You bitched out. So, you.. you get...6ML: Bye.7DC: ...confronted by a, by a female at the front door...8ML: Bye, bye.9DC: ...with your unborn child in her.10ML: Bye.I lDC: What do you do? You light her up.12ML: Bye.13DC: Sgt. Clayton's trying to do her job and tell you what to do.14ML: Bye.15DC: You hide behind a pillar and you light her up! 'Cause you have bitching bod16armor.17ML: Yeah, yeah, yeah.18DC: Come out and say what happened.19ML: Yeah, yeah, yeah.20DC: You run around talking shit on social media.21ML: (Inaudible)..22DC: Saying this and jibber jabbing that.23ML: I mean you (Inaudible)..Here's your opportunity to sit and talk about yourself.You can stop talking.Say what happened.2Bitches and all that shit I ain't never dispect.. I ain't gonna let you disrespect3(Inaudible)..4What you want us to do?5Man you ain't got to talk..6You sitting there looking down bleeding. You sitting down there we're giving7you..8Right.9 ample opportunity to say what...10Right.Il... you need to say to speak the truth.12(Inaudible)..13 And what, what do you do? What opportunity .14(Inaudible)..15...do you take?16... nothing.17Bro what are you talking about? I'm treating you with respect.18(Inaudible)..19You ain't telling me nothing either! So, I.. it's not ...20(Inaudible)..21...about getting respect and not getting respect. 'Cause you ain't saying shit.22You been treated right your whole life. You've had people treat you right..23Yep..24...and what do you do?That's..You put bullets in 'em.And that's the stuff ...3DC: 'Cause you're a punk. 'Cause you put bullets in people that treat...4ML: Ahhh..5DC: ... you right! What did Sade ever...6ML: (Inaudible)..7DC: ... do to you?8ML: (Inaudible)..9DC: What did that unbom child do to you? Nothing!10ML: You been saying (Inaudible)..I lDC: You're a little bitch that puts bullets in people when they do you right.12DG: Markeith.13ML: Fuck you.14DG: Markeith, Markeith tell me something man,.15ML: Ain't.. ain't.. ain't no more (Inaudible)..16DG: Alright check these out. What do I tell Sade's mom?17ML: (Inaudible)..18DG: Hey, that's.. that's thing I'm gonna ask you man.19ML: (Inaudible)..20DG: Hey, and I gonna ask you this. What do I tell Sade's mom? do I tell her that you 21sorry that you said, you don't care. That it's her fault that she's dead. What do22you want me to tell her?23ML: (Inaudible)..DG: Huh? You were gonna call her parents to call so they could turn you in and get money whatever.ML; No, I was gonna call her father.2DG: Her father, alright so you were gonna call her father, but..3ML: Gonna call her step-dad.4DG: Is.. is that, is that gonna be, is that gonna be your, your I'm sorry here, here's 5some money that's, that's all she was worth? A hundred thousand dollars?6ML: No, it wasn't about no money.7DG: So, what was it about? You were tired of running?8ML: (No verbal response)9DG: All, all I need to know is, what do I tell these people?10ML: (No verbal response)IlDG: You know another deputy going out there to help out after you kill Sgt. Clayton, 12die. What do I tell his parents? That it was in vain? That these, these people13died for no reason? What do I tell 'em!14ML: (No verbal response)15DG: 'Cause to me it's more important what, what the family has to hear coming from 16you. 'Cause I don't think you're ever gonna say sorry to them face-to-face. So, 17why don't you just let me do that. Why don't you just tell me, tell Sade's mom, 18tell her step-father, her father, whoever. This is what it is and I'll go tell 'em. If 19you tell me I'll go tell Sgt. Clayton's family this is what it is. I mean if you're sorry20about it.21ML; (No verbal response)22DC: That's a simple question Markeith. Are you sorry about it? Are you sorry it went23down like it did?ML: (No verbal response)1DC: Is that what you wanted all along? Is that.. did you walk into a Wal-Mart that day2to say, I'm gonna kill the first police officer that says shit to me?3ML: (No verbal response)4DC: Is that what you walked in there thinking?5ML: (No verbal response)6DG: You obviously didn't want to die. That's why you were wearing body armor, 7right? So, it was all about you. That's a little selfish to me. You should stood8there and say, hey man come get me. This is where I'm at. If that's what you9wanted, if you wanted a fight. See you not the type of man to hide, I know that. 10But you know what? The 30 days, the last 30 days you proved me wrong. You 11proved me wrong. 'Cause your whole life you do what you want to do. Yeah you 12spent some time in prison. That was a small price to pay for all the shit you done 13in your life and you know it.14ML: And you stupid mother fucker I ain't did shit in my life. So, you can shut your15damn mouth I ain't ever did shit. I ain't never had a felony until I went to prison. 16What the fuck you talking about? Now you just rapping 'cause I ain't never...17DG: I'm just rapping?18ML: I ain't never get in trouble. You just rapping.19DG: I'm just rapping?20ML: Yeah you just rapping.21DG: So, one day you decided to go and frigging shoot Sade? Oh, I'm sorry hold on22let me see. Oh ah, she came at you with a gun? But you don't want to tell me23the whole story. Oh, wait a minute ah, Sgt. Clayton same thing. She came at you with a fucking gun, right? Oh, you a fucking victim every God damn time!But every time you decide to pull up gun.IMan...2No, no, no, no.3(Inaudible)..4No, no, no, no, no, no.5Save, save your rap bro.6I'm giving you respect man! I'm giving you respect.7No you not.8It's not about rap.9(Inaudible).. not say..10It's not about rap. See you don't want to hear it. That's why you telling me to be11quiet.12Save your (Inaudible)..13'Cause for the first time in your life.14Where the medical (Inaudible)..15 A man just like you stands right in front of your face and tells..16(Inaudible)..17 . you the truth.18 what.. what (Inaudible)..19'Cause in the street you say what you want and mother fuckers don't do shit20'cause they scared of you!21(Inaudible)..22I'm not scared of you!23 Sit here .24 I'm telling you the truth. And you can't handle.(Inaudible)..1...that! You cannot handle it!2(Inaudible).. attention.3'Cause the grown ass man like you, me...4And I did (Inaudible)..5...is telling you the truth to your face! And you can't even talk. You want a little 6frigging band-aide on your face! That's some bitch ass move and you know it!7Man you..8You worry about the little blood coming from your face!9You can slide.10You forget, you forget that I was there and I looked at Sade! You forget that I11 was there..12(Inaudible)..13 .. that I went over there when they split her wide open and I saw what you did to14that baby in the belly! See I was there!15Alright brother.16But to you, you're a victim.17You can slide brother.18You a victim, you want some victim compensation?19(No verbal response)20You want us to wear a pink ribbon for you?21(No verbal response)22Markeith, do you want us to say anything to the.. to the, the families of these23people? We're gonna go talk to Sgt. Clayton's people. We're gonna talk to 24Sade's people. Okay we're gonna talk to the, the deputy who, who was killed25chasing yous, people. You want to say anything to them?#16-112931 IGB(No verbal response)You give a shit at all that, that woman who probably would've truly, nicest, biggest heart police officer as I've ever met in my life. A woman who truly gave a shit about this community.Yeah..Who truly got into this line of work to make a, make the community a better place. And you shot her down like a fucking dog 'cause you're a little God damn pussy!Ah, you..Okay. You want anything to say to, to say to that family?Your mama.Huh?Your mama puss.Whatever dude!Ah, you're a little bitch and you know it. You want to say anything.Your daddy.....to that family? Do you want to say anything to that family? That or think when you get some respect and you disrespect my .What respect do you deserve?Get me the fuck out of her!You deserve the respect of any rabbit dog on the street.Alright, well go on then.Okay.What the fuck you still in front of me for then?1That's about..2Go on about your business.3...the smartest thing you've said all night.4Go on about your business.5Okay, smartest thing you said all night.6Go on about your business. What you still here for?7Yeah, you got that right. 8What you still here for? 9(Inaudible)..10You got it right.11Ain't no (Inaudible).. y'all got to give respect to get respect l..12Ah, did I give it to you?13 Nah, I ain't ..14I gave it to you right?15(Inaudible)..16I give it to you, I talked to...17(Inaudible)..18 . you like a man.19 ..your name..20I talked to you like a man.21Y'all go on..22I talk.. Let me ask you something. Did I disrespect you?23(No verbal response) 24Did I disrespect you?25Yeah both of y'all.1Ah, how did I disrespect you? 2Yeah you 'cause saying shit..3'CaUSe..4...too.5'Cause I told you the truth to your face?6No ain't no truth...7I didn't call you no names.8You don't want to hear the truth.9I didn't call you no names. You know what I did? I told you the truth. I told you 10the truth. But man to man if you not gonna frigging tell me the truth. If you not 11gonna talk to me like a man, then tell me that. Tell me, man I can't do it. How12can I talk to you like.. Just say it.13I got a God damn hole in my mouth. Y'all talking about other shit.14Sade had a bunch of them in her body too and so did that baby. And so did Sgt.15Clayton.16(No verbal response)17You want to compare holes we can compare holes.18(No verbal response)19Yours are gonna heal okay. You's are.. your, your, your wounds are gonna heal, 20you're gonna be fine okay.21I read something you put on frigging Face Book. You talk about love and God22and God first and family this and family that.23That's a load of shit there.24You know l, I look at it and man this guy can be the nicest guy one day and..25and.. and the opposite the next. See I think about, damn you know sometimes I1get pissed off man. Sometimes I want to say some things to my woman.2Sometimes I want to say some things to my kids. Sometimes I want to say things 3to, to the people I work with. You know what? And I hold back, you know why? 4'Cause most of the times I'm wrong. I'm jumping to conclusions. But you, not5you. You'll say something. (snap fingers) You pull a gun you frigging shoot it. 6Girl in the past pissed at you. You pissed at her. Pull a gun and shoot at her.7ML: Man ain't none of that happened so, you can shut the fuck up. Not..8DG: Were you..9DC: Did that happen?10DG: How about Sade? Did that did not happen? Did I make that shit up? Am l, am I11imagining things? Is it a fairy fucking tale that she's dead?12ML: (No verbal response)13DG: 'Cause last time I frigging checked when I stood right there they were doing an 14autopsy. I.. l.. I know what I sawl I been doing this for a long time. You're good 15at what you do. And I'm pretty sure that I'm good at what I do. And I know what I16saw.17ML: (No verbal response)18DG: Go (Inaudible)..19DC: (Inaudible).. say you you're defending yourself. You say that these people are20coming at you, they're attacking you. Even when you defended yourself. Even21when the attacks stopped. Sgt. Clayton, she was down, she was down. You 22already shot her, she wasn't getting up off her back. But you had to do what you23had to do and stand over her and finish her off okay.24ML: (No verbal response)25IDC: Don't try and say that, that was def.. you were defending yourself. You willfully 2went in there and did what you did. You willfully went in there and killed her. 3You had all kinds of options. Starting with the second she walked out the door4trying to do her job. You had all kinds of options.5ML: No.6DC: That did not involve doing what you did.7ML: And, and the big option was with her. To fall back and watch the perp. All that..8DC: At some point the police got to come..9ML: (Inaudible)..10DC: ...come.. come at you!IlML: Man..12DC: So, she falls back and she watches you and police officers come. You're13wearing body armor and you got to, and you got to .40 cal on you.14ML: And they already coming. And, and ...15DC: And then what are you gonna do? You gonna shoot...16ML: (Inaudible)..17DC: ...more officers?18MI: No, they could've rope my ass off..19DC: How many officers would it have, how many officers would've been the20appropriate number..21ML: they could've.. they could've ...22DC: ...before you would've given up?23ML: They could've roped me off anywhere.24DC: And then what?25ML: They could've roped me off anywhere.IHow many..2We did!3...officers would it have taken to stop you?4(No verbal response)5Since one is not enough?6They chased you!7You had that opportunity. You shot at the deputy okay. You took that8opportunity. Every encounter that, every time someone fronts you. You go to9gun.10And then y'all already done made up stories and shit.11When you had, you had...12What story is made up?13That I just went there and shot, shot her up. Man you gonna get..14you have thirty something days to go and tell your side of the story, when you15choose not to! So, don't talk to me about ...1617. . . stories.18 .. no, y'all didn't even .. shouldn't have 'cause my niece told y'all and y'all talk. 19 y'all not responsible what the new people play man. Y'all get the fuck out of 20here!21But your, your niece told me two stories. That's why she ended up over there22handcuffed and, and in jail! She told two different stories. So, don't be confused. 23I clarified all your frigging doubts. I sat down and I talked to her. But you've had24thirty something days to come...25You can't tell her..1 and tell your story.2. .sit down and her talk to her (Inaudible)..3You've had thirty something days to.. 4Sit down and talk to her and say what?5 You could've prevented6Sit down and talk to her and say what?7 You could've prevented8By..9 . your niece from going to jail by coming in here the very next day..10(Inaudible)..I l...say, hey this is what happened.12She gonna be alright.13You didn't do that.14'Cause she ain't did shit. How the fuck the mother fucker doing somethin'..15Day two and she didn't.16Tell me Wal-Mart trying to mother fucking (Inaudible)..17Yes she did, she went and got money for you.18Yeah she went and got that money my mother fucking (Inaudible).. That my19mother fucking check I worked for all week. And I told you..20And brought it to you.21And I told her to give it to my mother fucking child. That was my mother fucking22daughter what the fuck y'all talking, what the fuck y'all talking about!23That's what she said.24 See.25She got the money for you.1ML: she ain't told you shit I know damn well she ain't told you 'cause she ain't brought 2me shit! That was my mother fucking child, my mother fucking grandbaby. So, 3y'all can kiss my ass with that bullshit! Ain't nobody gave me shit! I gave away4every mother fucking thing. Ain't nobody gave me shit.5DG: Ain't nobody give you free food?6ML: Ain't nobody gave me shit.7DG: Ain't nobody give you free food?8ML: Ain't nobody gave me shit. I bought my own got my own shit.9DG: Well you don't think that we, we're capable of you know looking at your, your 10phone records talking to people? You don't think that we went and talk to these 11people and they said, yeah we talked to them. He asked for money, he asked for 12food. This is what..13ML: Yeah l.. I... ain't ask nobody for no (Inaudible).. That's a mother fucking lie.14All...15DG: So, they lying on you?16 ML: . mother fucker told people the fuck was really going on. Other shit you17(Inaudible)..18DG: So, they lied on you.19DC: Tell, tell us about it. Hey, it's just.. it's just tell it.. I mean the people you're20calling. We see obviously we're following your phone. This is why you're here. 21You're calling these people. We're following those phones. What's the22conversation about? You leave Wal-Mart. You just killed Sgt. Clayton, you leave 23Wal-Mart. The first person you call. You're obviously looking for help. That person give you help?ML: That person didn't help.IWho, why you calling 'em?2I don't need no help. I tell people I (Inaudible)..3Then what„ what are you calling? What do you, what do you tell 'em?4I don't need no help.5When you call 'em tell us about the phone conversation you had with 'em.6I don't need no help.7You damn sure needed help. And you damn sure reached out..9And you damn sure called some people.10 . how I need help, I need help?11'Cause you just killed a police officer and you're trying to get out, get out of the12area.13I didn't need no help.14You did that all by yourself?15I didn't need no help.16Did you do it by yourself?17You see it there ain't nobody with me. Ain't..18Okay.19 .. nobody around me.20Alright, how did you get from point A to point B? Somebody had to give you a21car.22(No verbal response)23Did you steal a car to get from point A to point B?24You bailed from the VW, where do you go from there? Up in the Reserves where25do you go from there>1ML: ....(lnaudible)..2 DC: Where do you go from the, in the Reserves where did you go once..3ML: (Inaudible)..4 DC: . you leave.. that you bailed from the VW?5ML: ...l need medical attention. I need medical attention.6DC: Where do you go when you leave the V.. the VW Markeith?7ML: I can't open my fucking eye. And I don't know what my (Inaudible)..8DC: Did you stay in, do you stay in the apartments?9ML: My shit could be fucking up right now y'all just got me sitting here. 10DC: Did you stay in the apartments or did you go somewhere else?I lML: Pull my damn pants..12DC: Sit down Markeith!13ML: My (Inaudible)..14DC: Sit down them pants aren't going anywhere, sit down! Sit down! Where'd you go15in the Reserves?16ML: We ain't talking no more.17DC: You jacked that why didn't shoot that man? Was your gun out of ammunition?18What happened?19ML: (Inaudible)..20DC: Where you, where you take the, when you take that VW in the, in the Highland21Oaks. Why didn't you shoot him?22ML: (No verbal response)23DC: Why didn't you shoot the guy in Highland Oaks?ML: (No verbal response)DC: Markeith!IML: (No verbal response) 2DG: You done talking? 3ML: (No verbal response) 4DG: You don't talking?5ML: (No verbal response)6DG: You want your band-aide now?7ML: (No verbal response) 8DC: Aright, Markeith.9ML: Yes sir.10DG: I'll tell you what man. I thought you were a bad ass.11ML: I'm a good ...12DG: I was gonna give you a little bit of respect even though I don't usually give bad 13people respect. I was gonna give you a little respect 'cause you beat me for14thirty something days I couldn't find you.15ML: I'm not a bad guy.16DC: (Inaudible)..17DG: Okay, I couldn't find you. But you know what I think from.. from our talk today? I 18feel sorry for you man. I kind of feel sorry for you. Not, not in the sense that I'm 19gonna fucking cry and I don't fucking you know go to church and pray for you. 20'Cause I ain't gonna pray for you man l.. I'm not. You know I haven't been to 21church in a long time. But from time to time I pray for people, I'm not gonna pray 22for you man. You know what I'm gonna do man? I don't feel sorry for your23fucking, mother fucking ass. 'Cause you killed Sade, that baby you killed Sgt. Clayton and you ain't man enough to fucking take responsibility for it. So, if the only thing that I can tell you today right now before I walk out. Is that I thought I#16-112931 IGBwas gonna fucking give you a little bit of respect. Man you.. you.. you lost the very little I had for you man. And I know you don't give a fuck. 'Cause you much rather people fear you then fucking respect you. Guess what? You're a rat. You're a fucking rat. You're nothing. In the street you're nothing anymore.You're nothing but a fucking sorry ass story!(Detective getting up and leaving)10:36.This is gonna be ah, interview Markeith Loyd in reference to Sade Dixon and her unborn child's death. This interview was conducted at the Orlando PoliceDepartment. ..Markeith.. headquarters. The time right now is gonna be.Open your eyes Markeith..839.Open your eyes.#16-112931 IGB

© 2018 Cox Media Group.