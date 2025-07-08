Deadly Orange County hit-and-run suspect claimed he panicked, sold the truck, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of being behind the wheel of a pickup truck that crashed into a bicyclist and took off on Orange Blossom Trail Monday morning initially told troopers he sold his truck before coming clean, according to his arrest affidavit.

Jermaine Williams, 42, is facing charges in the death of 43-year-old Daiken Alcime, who was crossing Orange Blossom Trail at a marked crosswalk on a bicycle when the truck hit him.

Video from a nearby convenience store showed the dark truck failed to slow down or stop before running Alcime over. The driver then hit the gas.

Troopers said they found the truck on fire a short time later at an AutoZone parking lot with what appeared to be a towel stuffed into the gas tank and a can of insect spray next to it.

A witness at the store said the car burst into flames as AutoZone employees approached to look at the engine, and the man who drove to the store tried to blame them for the fire.

The report said Williams was identified as the driver by a witness and pulled over while riding a bicycle away from the crash site.

But Williams denied involvement and said he sold his truck to an unidentified man, the report claimed.

Williams later called troopers and said he wanted to turn himself in, the report said. He then allegedly confessed to hitting Alcime, panicking and fleeing. Troopers ay he became emotional while providing details of the crash that had not been made public.

He continued to deny any knowledge of the car fire and said another man took his truck without his permission.

Williams has been booked into jail and charged with leaving the scene. Troopers said additional charges are pending.

