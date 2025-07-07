Troopers search for deadly hit-and-run driver in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — FHP troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County.

The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail and 43rd Street.

The incident involved a dark-colored pick-up truck that struck a man on a bicycle in the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where they died.

Following the collision, the vehicle fled the scene, but law enforcement may have located the possible hit-and-run vehicle abandoned nearby.

Troopers are actively investigating the crash, and a roadblock is currently in place on the southbound lanes of S. Orange Blossom Trail.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact FHP at *347 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

