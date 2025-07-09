4 hurt after crash involving ambulance in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A major crash in Orange County sent four people to a hospital Wednesday morning.

Troopers said an Apopka Fire Department ambulance was involved in a crash at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and SR-414.

The incident happened as the ambulance, with its emergency lights and sirens activated, was traveling southbound on Orange Blossom Trail.

A 2015 Ford F-250, traveling through the intersection on a green light, was struck by the ambulance, causing it to overturn and collide with a 2024 Toyota RAV4.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4, a 57-year-old female from Apopka, was not injured and remained at the scene.

The crash has led to a roadblock on the eastbound lanes of Apopka Boulevard.

The specific conditions of the individuals transported to the hospital have not been released, and the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group