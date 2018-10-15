0 'We need to clean house': BCU students call for change at the top amid financial crisis

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Students and alumni at Bethune Cookman University want a new board of trustees.

A large crowd of protesters demonstrated outside the school’s White Hall on Monday, chanting “Hail Mary,” a reference to the school’s founder, Mary McLeod Bethune.

“Everybody needs to be gone,” said student Norma Bland. “We need to clean house.”

“Something needs to be changed immediately because this is not how a school is supposed to be,” said student Ian Allen. “We are here to learn, to get everything together as far as our careers. It’s going just the opposite.”

The school is dealing with financial and academic issues that could impact its accreditation.

BCU trustee and WFTV legal analyst Belvin Perry sent a letter to board chairwoman Michelle Carter Scott last week accusing the board of procedural violations when it passed a resolution putting in new financial protections limiting the president’s authority. Perry worries the resolution could cost the school its accreditation.

“[It would] spell a death knell for the university,” Perry said.

In January, BCU filed suit against its former president, claiming bribery and corruption over the campus’ newest residence hall.

The suit claims more than $12 million of improper payments were secretly built into the dorm’s contract. The building’s final coast was $13 million more than expected.

Then, in August, four board members resigned after the Alumni Association claimed the school is in debt more than $120 million. Its bond rating was downgraded to junk status.

Channel 9 reached out to the university for comment on Monday’s demonstration but did not receive a response. Instead, the school announced its interim president will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the university's situation.

"A recent audit has revealed questionable financial activity dating as far back as the previous administration which put the university on probation and at risk of losing its accreditation. The future of the university is at stake without significant action," said the university in a statement Monday afternoon. "The interim president will address the findings of the audit, a potential lawsuit and why the historic university is on the verge of extinction."

