Area of SR 46 closed in Seminole County following fatal crash, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a crash in Seminole County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials said the crash happened at 5:50 a.m. on State Road 46 and Bella Foresta Place.
Troopers said a 48-year-old man died at the scene. His passenger suffered critical injuries, according to FHP.
Initial investigation showed the man was traveling eastbound on SR 46 when he struck a 2017 Ford head-on after passing traffic in a no-passing zone.
Officials said the Ford driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.
The crash closed the area of SR 46 for an extended time.
The crash remains under investigation.
